February 27, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 28

February 27, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Break the Fall, 7-2
(7th) Prince of Truth, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Just Have Faith, 5-1
(6th) Nay’s Only One, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Went West, 7-2
(6th) No No Joe, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Pretty Liza, 4-1
(7th) Sarkis, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) My Sassy Valentine, 9-2
(5th) Pit Stop Man, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Epic Knight, 9-2
(3rd) Prancipants, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Bertie’s Cause, 9-2
(4th) Lucky Boss, 4-1
Penn National (3rd) Powerfully Built, 3-1
(6th) Town Kisser, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Corporate Violette, 9-2
(6th) Lucky’s Sniper, 4-1
Sunland Park (4th) Rundoit, 7-2
(8th) Cherokee Cherry, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Mayfly, 9-2
(6th) Old Town Road, 7-2
Turfway Park (4th) Rocketeightyeight, 8-1
(7th) P K Wood, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs