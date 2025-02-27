Spot Plays Feb. 28

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Break the Fall, 7-2
|(7th) Prince of Truth, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Just Have Faith, 5-1
|(6th) Nay’s Only One, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Went West, 7-2
|(6th) No No Joe, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Pretty Liza, 4-1
|(7th) Sarkis, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) My Sassy Valentine, 9-2
|(5th) Pit Stop Man, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Epic Knight, 9-2
|(3rd) Prancipants, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Bertie’s Cause, 9-2
|(4th) Lucky Boss, 4-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Powerfully Built, 3-1
|(6th) Town Kisser, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Corporate Violette, 9-2
|(6th) Lucky’s Sniper, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(4th) Rundoit, 7-2
|(8th) Cherokee Cherry, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Mayfly, 9-2
|(6th) Old Town Road, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Rocketeightyeight, 8-1
|(7th) P K Wood, 6-1
