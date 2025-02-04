February 4, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 5

February 4, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Super Tiz, 9-2
(4th) Supreme Mind, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) We Call Him Doc, 7-2
(5th) Summertime Peppers, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lois’ Courage, 4-1
(4th) Early On, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (5th) Dropping Lemons, 9-2
(6th) Need to Know Basis, 7-2
Parx (5th) Dance a Dini, 5-1
(7th) Leftover Sushi, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) White Scholar, 4-1
(4th) Poseidons Myth, 10-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Copper Caroline, 5-1
(7th) Mt. Zeror, 9-2
Turfway Park (4th) Lady Hamilton, 4-1
(5th) Bold d’Oro, 7-2

