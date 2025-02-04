Spot Plays Feb. 5

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Super Tiz, 9-2
|(4th) Supreme Mind, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) We Call Him Doc, 7-2
|(5th) Summertime Peppers, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Lois’ Courage, 4-1
|(4th) Early On, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Dropping Lemons, 9-2
|(6th) Need to Know Basis, 7-2
|Parx
|(5th) Dance a Dini, 5-1
|(7th) Leftover Sushi, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) White Scholar, 4-1
|(4th) Poseidons Myth, 10-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Copper Caroline, 5-1
|(7th) Mt. Zeror, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Lady Hamilton, 4-1
|(5th) Bold d’Oro, 7-2
Leave a Reply