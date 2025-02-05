Spot Plays Feb. 6

February 5, 2025

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Disco Ebo, 7-2
(4th) Points Is Points, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Abolitionist, 3-1
(4th) Roark, 7-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Steve’s Trouble, 4-1
(4th) Coal Dancer, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Tensas Bolt, 4-1
(4th) Always Practical, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Iron Shield, 9-2
(5th) Activist Investing, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Big Bucksalot, 3-1
(5th) Bamby Boom, 8-1
Penn National (2nd) Ribot’s Valentine, 6-1
(3rd) When You’re Strange, 4-1
Sunland Park (1st) Royal Money, 9-2
(4th) Lucky Money, 5-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) She’s Muy Muy, 4-1
(4th) Orth, 10-1
Turfway Park (4th) Independent Paul, 7-2
(5th) Anejo Decision, 3-1

