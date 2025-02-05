Spot Plays Feb. 6

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Disco Ebo, 7-2
|(4th) Points Is Points, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Abolitionist, 3-1
|(4th) Roark, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Steve’s Trouble, 4-1
|(4th) Coal Dancer, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Tensas Bolt, 4-1
|(4th) Always Practical, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Iron Shield, 9-2
|(5th) Activist Investing, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Big Bucksalot, 3-1
|(5th) Bamby Boom, 8-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Ribot’s Valentine, 6-1
|(3rd) When You’re Strange, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(1st) Royal Money, 9-2
|(4th) Lucky Money, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) She’s Muy Muy, 4-1
|(4th) Orth, 10-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Independent Paul, 7-2
|(5th) Anejo Decision, 3-1
Leave a Reply