Spot Plays Feb. 8

February 7, 2025

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Limit Up, 6-1
(5th) Sweet Julian, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Banditsgoldenchild, 4-1
(4th) Boundtobeok, 7-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Grand Sam, 6-1
(3rd) Honor That Dude, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Custom’s Cleared, 5-1
(7th) Daryl’s Bolt, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Soulmate, 10-1
(4th) Misty Memories, 8-1
Laurel Park (1st) Divine Armor, 8-1
(2nd) Let’s Go J J, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Willy D’s, 8-1
(4th) Willy Cuts, 4-1
Santa Anita (4th) Perfect in Gray, 9-2
(5th) Last Elizabethan, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Curlaine, 7-2
(4th) Flip Flops, 8-1
Turfway Park (1st) Army Kitten, 4-1
(3rd) When’s Forever, 7-2

