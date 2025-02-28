Spot Plays March 1

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Vow of Secrecy, 6-1
|(6th) Yo Daddy, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Run Rocky Run, 5-1
|(6th) Sir Alfred James, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Brunch Punch, 7-2
|(7th) Allnight Moonlight, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Echo Lane, 8-1
|(9th) Irish Aces, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) General Maximus, 5-1
|(7th) Yodel E. A. Who, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Atomic Tone, 7-2
|(5th) Rivetage, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Hurricane Way, 9-2
|(6th) Shady Tiger, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Deliziosa, 4-1
|(7th) Runaway Diva, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Halfway Joking, 3-1
|(6th) Bourbon Memory, 3-1
Leave a Reply