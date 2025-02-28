March 1, 2025

Spot Plays March 1

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Vow of Secrecy, 6-1
(6th) Yo Daddy, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Run Rocky Run, 5-1
(6th) Sir Alfred James, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Brunch Punch, 7-2
(7th) Allnight Moonlight, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Echo Lane, 8-1
(9th) Irish Aces, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) General Maximus, 5-1
(7th) Yodel E. A. Who, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Atomic Tone, 7-2
(5th) Rivetage, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Hurricane Way, 9-2
(6th) Shady Tiger, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Deliziosa, 4-1
(7th) Runaway Diva, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Halfway Joking, 3-1
(6th) Bourbon Memory, 3-1

