Straight No Chaser flaunts class in Riyadh; Golden Vekoma captures Saudi Derby

On Saturday’s Saudi Cup (G1) undercard, Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) champion Straight No Chaser exuded class in the $2 million Riyadh Dirt Sprint (G2), and Dubai shipper Golden Vekoma rallied to capture the $1.5 million Saudi Derby (G3).

Riyadh Dirt Sprint (G2)

MyRacehorse’s Straight No Chaser, the class of the field as the Eclipse Award champion sprinter, accordingly went off as the odds-on favorite. The only question was whether the different dirt surface and long stretch of King Abdulaziz Racecourse could alter the equation. The answer was an emphatic no.

Trained by Dan Blacker and ridden by John Velazquez, Straight No Chaser attended pacesetter Jasper Krone in the initial stages. But the son of Speightster was traveling the better of two, so much so that he glided to the lead on the far turn while Velazquez was still sitting chilly.

Locally-based Muqtahem attempted to mount a challenge down the lane, only Straight No Chaser would not allow even a hint of suspense. Drawing off by 3 3/4 lengths, he completed about six furlongs in 1:11.16 and returned $3.90.

In the process, Straight No Chaser became the second Breeders’ Cup Sprint champion to add the Riyadh Dirt Sprint. Elite Power turned the double in the fall of 2022 and early 2023.

Gabby’s Sister fared best of the Japanese contingent in third, a half-length off Muqtahem. Another Saudi hope, Halaa, checked in fourth to give the Kingdom half of the superfecta. Saodad, Ancestral Land, defending champion Remake, Power of Beauty, Jasper Krone, Chikappa, Igniter, and Nonesense completed the order under the wire.

The Riyadh Dirt Sprint is a newly-minted Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In,” so Straight No Chaser clinched a fees-paid berth in the Nov. 1 Sprint back at Del Mar. His scorecard now stands at 11-7-0-1, $2,616,300, including romps in the 2023 Maryland Sprint (G3) and 2024 Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G2).

Saudi Derby (G3)

Golden Vekoma extended his winning streak to three in the Saudi Derby (Photo by Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia/Mathea Kelley)

On the upswing throughout the Dubai Carnival, Golden Vekoma continued his progress for trainer Ahmad bin Harmash. The UAE 2000 Guineas (G3) hero wore down Japan’s Shin Forever to extend his winning skein to three.

The Saudi Derby favorites, American shipper Cyclone State and Japanese filly Myriad Love, also arrived with winning streaks, but both threw in clunkers. Cyclone State, the Jerome S. hero who had wired three straight at Aqueduct, shockingly never got close to the front and ended up easing home in last.

Hitherto unbeaten Myriad Love, victress of the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby, was expected to play her typical stalking role. Instead, she zipped to the fore in the early strides. Then Shin Forever, making his dirt debut, reached his cruising speed and took command. Myriad Love continued to prompt until the far turn, when she came under pressure and beat a retreat.

Shin Forever spurted away at the top of the lane, bidding to become the fourth Saudi Derby winner for Japan, and the third for trainer Hideyuki Mori.

But Golden Vekoma emerged as a danger and ultimately outlasted Shin Forever. Well handled by Connor Beasley, the son of top freshman sire Vekoma drove to a 1 3/4-length decision while completing the metric mile in 1:38.19.

Shin Forever, likewise a Kentucky-bred by a first-crop sire in Complexity, was clearly second-best by 3 3/4 lengths from locally-trained Mhally. The other Japanese hope, Mistress, checked in fourth, followed by Badr Alsamawi, Giustino, Myriad Love, Irish shipper Apples and Bananas, and Cyclone State. Faal Khair and Mhalhal were withdrawn.

Golden Vekoma, who paid $11.70, became a millionaire with earnings of approximately $1,068,142 from a 4-3-0-1 record. The bay has set himself up for a tilt at the April 5 UAE Derby (G2), the culmination of the Euro/Mideast Road to the Kentucky Derby, back at Meydan on Dubai World Cup night.