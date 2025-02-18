February 18, 2025

Trainer/Jockey Stats Feb. 18

February 18, 2025

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Jonathan Wong/Vicente Del-Cid   17   8   47%
Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo   21   9   43%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez   30   12   40%
Juan Munoz Cano/Joel Dominguez   15   6   40%
Linda Rice/Kendrick Carmouche   18   7   39%
Mindy J. Willis/Stewart Elliott   18   7   39%
Dick Cappellucci/Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr.   32   12   38%
Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton   16   6   38%
Michael J. Maker/Jareth Loveberry   16   6   38%
Brittany T. Russell/Sheldon Russell   43   16   37%
Thomas Drury, Jr./Irving Moncada   22   8   36%
Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux   39   14   36%
W. Bret Calhoun/Jose L. Alvarez   28   10   36%
Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran   37   13   35%
Esteban Padilla/Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.   20   7   35%
Michael J. Maker/Luan Machado   29   10   34%
Allen Landry/Casey Fusilier   32   11   34%
Brett A. Brinkman/Alex Birzer   18   6   33%
Jay P. Bernardini/Brandon Tapara   15   5   33%
Brad H. Cox/Luis Saez   15   5   33%
Richard E. Dutrow, Jr./Manuel Franco   15   5   33%
Abel Ramirez-Rodriguez/Cristian A. Torres   15   5   33%
Cherie DeVaux/Jose L. Ortiz   22   7   32%
Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica   38   12   32%
Linda Rice/Jose Lezcano   70   22   31%

