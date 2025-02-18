Trainer/Jockey Stats Feb. 18

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Jonathan Wong/Vicente Del-Cid
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo
|
| 21
|
| 9
|
| 43%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 30
|
| 12
|
| 40%
|Juan Munoz Cano/Joel Dominguez
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Linda Rice/Kendrick Carmouche
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Mindy J. Willis/Stewart Elliott
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Dick Cappellucci/Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr.
|
| 32
|
| 12
|
| 38%
|Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Michael J. Maker/Jareth Loveberry
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Brittany T. Russell/Sheldon Russell
|
| 43
|
| 16
|
| 37%
|Thomas Drury, Jr./Irving Moncada
|
| 22
|
| 8
|
| 36%
|Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux
|
| 39
|
| 14
|
| 36%
|W. Bret Calhoun/Jose L. Alvarez
|
| 28
|
| 10
|
| 36%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran
|
| 37
|
| 13
|
| 35%
|Esteban Padilla/Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Michael J. Maker/Luan Machado
|
| 29
|
| 10
|
| 34%
|Allen Landry/Casey Fusilier
|
| 32
|
| 11
|
| 34%
|Brett A. Brinkman/Alex Birzer
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Brandon Tapara
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Brad H. Cox/Luis Saez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Richard E. Dutrow, Jr./Manuel Franco
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Abel Ramirez-Rodriguez/Cristian A. Torres
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Cherie DeVaux/Jose L. Ortiz
|
| 22
|
| 7
|
| 32%
|Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 38
|
| 12
|
| 32%
|Linda Rice/Jose Lezcano
|
| 70
|
| 22
|
| 31%
