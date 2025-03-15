American Promise smashes track record in Virginia Derby; Fondly takes Virginia Oaks

It’s been 26 years since Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas captured his fourth and most recent Kentucky Derby (G1) with Charismatic, who took an unusual path to success in the Churchill Downs classic by running in a pair of claiming races beforehand.

The Lukas-trained American Promise, a muscular son of 2018 Triple Crown Justify, has never dipped that low on the class ladder. But in common with Charismatic, American Promise required six starts to break his maiden, and on Saturday he used a previously unavailable route to the Kentucky Derby by registering an emphatic win in the $527,500 Virginia Derby.

Contested over a one-turn, 1 1/8-mile distance, the Virginia Derby was a new edition to this year’s Road to the Kentucky Derby series at the Churchill Downs Inc.-owned Colonial Downs. And American Promise delivered a memorable performance under Nik Juarez.

Applying steady pressure to 4-5 favorite Getaway Car from the start, American Promise dispatched with that rival on the far turn and steadily drew off to win by 7 3/4 lengths. His final time of 1:46.41 smashed the track record by more than four-fifths of a second, though Colonial’s reputation rests more on having attracted top-level grass runners to its expansive turf course, rather than to its main track.

Sent off as the 7-1 third choice in a field of seven, American Promise paid $16.80. Render Judgment finished second by three parts of a length over Omaha Omaha, who had a neck on the retreating Getaway Car. Studlydoright was another nose behind in fifth, and was followed by Rapture and Authentic Gallop.

American Promise was placed seventh in the Southwest (G3) and finished fifth in the Risen Star (G2) in his two prior attempts to secure Kentucky Derby points. The chestnut is now safely in the first classic having secured 50 qualifying points for a total of 55.

“We really wanted him to be close,” assistant trainer Bas Nicholl said. “We felt he dropped too far back in his previous races. He broke badly in Arkansas, but this was perfect today.”

Render Judgment increased his total from four to 29 points, while Omaha Omaha jumped from 11 points to 26. Getaway Car earned 10 points and now has 46, and Studlydoright bumped his total from six to 11.

Bred in Kentucky by Candy Meadows, American Promise was a $750,000 Keeneland September yearling. He was produced by the Tapit mare Tapella, who has also produced Grade 2 winner Hoosier Philly.

Despite being the least experienced member of the field in the $250,000 Virginia Oaks, Fondly had the strongest amount of support coming off of a four-length debut win at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 14.

Needing nearly the entire length of the stretch to reel in long-time leader Anonima, the 6-5 favorite did so inside the final sixteenth and staved off a belated rally from Early On to land the 1 1/16-mile test by a half-length.

Under Irad Ortiz Jr., Fondly covered the course in 1:42.51 and paid $4.40. Early On finished a half-length ahead of Anonima, who had two lengths on Icona Mama. You’ll Be Back and Low Key completed the order of finish.

Bred in Kentucky by the late Brereton Jones, Fondly is a daughter of Upstart and Lifetime Memory, the latter an Istan half-sister to Grade 2 winner Speaktomeofsummer. Fondly brought a $50,000 bid at the Fasig-Tipton October sale, races for Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and is trained by Graham Motion.

Fondly earned 50 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Oaks (G1), while Early On snagged 25 points, and Anonima 15 points. Icona Mama increased her total four to 14 points, and You’ll Be Back secured five points.