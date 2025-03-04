Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Feb. 24-March 2

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Locked
|4C
|1 1/4m (ft)
|SA 3/1
|Santa Anita H. presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casi
|106
|Mindframe
|4C
|1m (ft)
|GP 3/1
|Gulfstream Park Mile S. presented by Domestic Prod
|98
|Bank Frenzy
|5G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|Stymie S.
|96
|Ms Quality Control
|4F
|1m (ft)
|TP 3/1
|Wintergreen S.
|89
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Full Moon Madness
|5G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|Tom Fool S.
|111
|Booth
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/24
|Commodore Overnight S.
|105
|Haulin Ice
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/1
|Downthedustyroad Breeders’ S.
|96
|Sunday Girl
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/2
|Correction S.
|94
|Tennessee Moon
|5M
|4f (ft)
|FON 3/1
|Bold Accent S.
|90
|Navy Seal
|7G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/2
|Nodouble Breeders’ S.
|88
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Special Wan (IRE)
|5M
|1m (fm)
|GP 3/1
|Honey Fox S.
|98
|Liguria
|5M
|1m (fm)
|SA 3/1
|Buena Vista S.
|94
|Formidable Man
|4C
|1m (fm)
|SA 3/1
|Frank E. Kilroe Mile S.
|92
|Fort Washington
|6H
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 3/1
|Canadian Turf S.
|92
|Capture the Flag
|5H
|1 3/8m (fm)
|GP 3/1
|Mac Diarmida S. presented by FanDuel TV
|90
|Allnight Moonlight
|5G
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|FG 3/1
|Edward J. Johnston Memorial S.
|89
|Highly Wicked
|5M
|a1m (fm)
|FG 3/1
|Red Camelia S.
|88
|Beach Bomb (SAF)
|5M
|1 3/8m (fm)
|GP 3/1
|The Very One S. presented by MyRacehorse
|83
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Journalism
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 3/1
|DK Horse San Felipe S.
|104
|Flood Zone
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|Gotham S.
|101
|Maysam
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 3/2
|Fasig-Tipton Santa Ysabel S.
|99
|Sovereignty
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 3/1
|Coolmore Fountain of Youth S.
|99
|Mi Bago
|3C
|1m (fm)
|GP 3/1
|Colonel Liam S.
|97
|G W’s Girl
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/24
|Dixie Belle S.
|92
|Drexel Hill
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/1
|Busher S.
|89
|The Queens M G
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GP 3/1
|Fasig-Tipton Davona Dale S.
|89
|Blue Fire
|3F
|1m (ft)
|FG 3/1
|Louisiana Broodmare Of The Year Flashy Prize S.
|88
|Tom’s Magic
|3C
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|FG 3/1
|Black Gold S.
|88
|Vixen
|3F
|1m (fm)
|GP 3/1
|Herecomesthebride S.
|88
|Sippin On Gin
|3C
|1m 70y (ft)
|FG 3/1
|Louisiana Stallion Of The Year Star Guitar S.
|86
Leave a Reply