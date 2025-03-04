March 4, 2025

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Feb. 24-March 2

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/24-3/2) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Locked 4C 1 1/4m (ft) SA 3/1 Santa Anita H. presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casi 106
Mindframe 4C 1m (ft) GP 3/1 Gulfstream Park Mile S. presented by Domestic Prod 98
Bank Frenzy 5G 1m (ft) AQU 3/1 Stymie S. 96
Ms Quality Control 4F 1m (ft) TP 3/1 Wintergreen S. 89
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/24-3/2) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Full Moon Madness 5G 6f (ft) AQU 3/1 Tom Fool S. 111
Booth 4C 6f (ft) OP 2/24 Commodore Overnight S. 105
Haulin Ice 4F 6f (ft) OP 3/1 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ S. 96
Sunday Girl 4F 6f (ft) AQU 3/2 Correction S. 94
Tennessee Moon 5M 4f (ft) FON 3/1 Bold Accent S. 90
Navy Seal 7G 6f (ft) OP 3/2 Nodouble Breeders’ S. 88
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/24-3/2) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Special Wan (IRE) 5M 1m (fm) GP 3/1 Honey Fox S. 98
Liguria 5M 1m (fm) SA 3/1 Buena Vista S. 94
Formidable Man 4C 1m (fm) SA 3/1 Frank E. Kilroe Mile S. 92
Fort Washington 6H 1 1/16m (fm) GP 3/1 Canadian Turf S. 92
Capture the Flag 5H 1 3/8m (fm) GP 3/1 Mac Diarmida S. presented by FanDuel TV 90
Allnight Moonlight 5G a1 1/16m (fm) FG 3/1 Edward J. Johnston Memorial S. 89
Highly Wicked 5M a1m (fm) FG 3/1 Red Camelia S. 88
Beach Bomb (SAF) 5M 1 3/8m (fm) GP 3/1 The Very One S. presented by MyRacehorse 83
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/24-3/2) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Journalism 3C 1 1/16m (ft) SA 3/1 DK Horse San Felipe S. 104
Flood Zone 3C 1m (ft) AQU 3/1 Gotham S. 101
Maysam 3F 1 1/16m (ft) SA 3/2 Fasig-Tipton Santa Ysabel S. 99
Sovereignty 3C 1 1/16m (ft) GP 3/1 Coolmore Fountain of Youth S. 99
Mi Bago 3C 1m (fm) GP 3/1 Colonel Liam S. 97
G W’s Girl 3F 6f (ft) OP 2/24 Dixie Belle S. 92
Drexel Hill 3F 1m (ft) AQU 3/1 Busher S. 89
The Queens M G 3F 1m (ft) GP 3/1 Fasig-Tipton Davona Dale S. 89
Blue Fire 3F 1m (ft) FG 3/1 Louisiana Broodmare Of The Year Flashy Prize S. 88
Tom’s Magic 3C a1 1/16m (fm) FG 3/1 Black Gold S. 88
Vixen 3F 1m (fm) GP 3/1 Herecomesthebride S. 88
Sippin On Gin 3C 1m 70y (ft) FG 3/1 Louisiana Stallion Of The Year Star Guitar S. 86

