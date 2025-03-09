Cavalieri reels in Richi, stays unbeaten in Beholder Mile

Speedway Stables’ Cavalieri didn’t make it to the races until last August, but the four-year-old has climbed the class ladder in leaps and bounds. The Bob Baffert trainee achieved the Grade 1 pinnacle in just her fourth career start in Saturday’s $300,500 Beholder Mile (G1) at Santa Anita, reeling in front-running stablemate Richi to remain perfect so far.

Beholder Mile (G1)

The full name of the Saturday feature, the B. Wayne Hughes Beholder Mile, also honors the late impresario of Spendthrift Farm. The tribute is apropos because the Spendthrift colors were carried with distinction by the race’s namesake, Hall of Fame racemare Beholder, who won the 2016 edition when it was called the Vanity Mile.

Cavalieri was dispatched as the 1.10-1 favorite on the strength of her successful stakes debut in the Jan. 19 La Canada (G3). The daughter of 2016 Kentucky Derby (G1) champion Nyquist took up her typically forward position for regular pilot Juan Hernandez.

Her ability to keep close tabs on Richi was key, since that Baffert comrade nearly pulled off a wire job as the 3.10-1 second choice. After rolling through fractions of :22.56, :46.24, and 1:09.73, Richi swung into the stretch still in command.

Hernandez was asking Cavalieri to keep up on the far turn, but favorite backers were reassured once her stamina came to the fore down the lane. Chasing Richi with determination, Cavalieri wore her down by three-quarters of a length in 1:34.96.

“We always knew she would be a superstar,” Baffert said of Cavalieri. “I’m proud of both horses. That was racehorse time.”

“Richi, Bob’s other filly, is a really nice filly,” Hernandez said. “I was tracking her and to be honest, I was riding hard, and I wanted her to pick it up. When I started to make my move, the horse in front of me started to make her move too, so we both moved at the same time. My filly just gave me another gear at the eighth pole, and she won the race. She is getting better and she showed that today.”

Another 5 3/4 lengths adrift in third came Godolphin shipper Tarifa, who was in a close stalking spot early but couldn’t maintain the gallop. The same comment applies to fourth-placer Hoosier Philly. Alpha Bella was outpaced in fifth, and longshot Ultimate Authority trailed.

Purchased for $900,000 as a two-year-old in training at OBS April, Cavalieri has now earned $318,000 from her 4-for-4 record. She was unveiled in a one-mile maiden at Del Mar, where she set the pace and forged two lengths clear. Next time in an Oct. 12 entry-level allowance at this track and trip, Cavalieri pressed the early leader and drew away by 3 1/2 lengths. The dark bay had more of a tussle on her hands in the La Canada, but she proved her class in a 1 1/2-length decision over Alpha Bella.

Cavalieri was bred by Alastar Thoroughbred Co. in Kentucky and initially sold for $170,000 as a Keeneland September Yearling. She was a pinhook home run for Red Wings, who re-offered her at OBS through Wavertree Stables. Out of the multiple stakes-winning and Grade 3-placed Stephen Got Even mare Stiffed, Cavalieri is a half-sister to Grade 2 scorer Affirmative Lady.

San Simeon (G3)

One race later in the $101,000 San Simeon (G3) on the downhill turf, Air Force Red enjoyed reverting to a sprint and flew late to foil the 27-1 Lovesick Blues.

Wheeling back one week after trailing in the Frank E. Kilroe Mile (G1), the Leonard Powell veteran was patiently handled by Armando Ayuso. He eased several lengths off the hot pace battle that unfolded between defending champion Mucho del Oro, the 1.30-1 favorite, and Lovesick Blues, through splits of :21.64 and :43.78.

Lovesick Blues dueled Mucho del Oro into submission and threatened to spring the upset, only to have Air Force Red swoop on him. The son of Air Force Blue won going away by one length while clocking about 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:12.99.

Sorrento Sky rallied for third, another 2 3/4 lengths back. St Anthony got up to conclude the superfecta, followed by Anarchist, Mucho del Oro, and Charge for Gold. Gaslight Dancer was a vet scratch.

Air Force Red, who paid $11.80 as a 4.90-1 chance, advanced his scorecard to 25-7-3-2, $711,574. Campaigned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Holly Golightly, the bay earned his previous graded laurel in the Joe Hernandez (G2), also over this course and distance, in late December 2022. The seven-year-old ridgling can be effective at a mile as well, landing the 2022 Lure S. and placing in two editions of the Thunder Road (G3) along with the 2024 San Francisco Mile (G3). His other stakes placings have come as a pair of seconds on the downhill turf in the 2023 Siren Lure S. and 2024 Eddie D (G2).