Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna returns to action in Azeri

Thorpedo Anna, honored in late January as the champion three-year-old filly and Horse of the Year of 2024, will kick off her four-year-old campaign on Saturday in the $400,000 Azeri (G2) at Oaklawn Park. Named in honor of another female Horse of the Year recipient (2002), the Azeri is contested over 1 1/16 miles and is the primary prep for Oaklawn’s signature race for the older filly and mare division, the $1.25 million Apple Blossom H. (G1) on April 12.

Trained by Kenny McPeek, Thorpedo Anna was untouchable against her peer group last season winning all five starts against three-year-old fillies, including a season-opening score at Oaklawn in the Fantasy (G2). Her lone start against older rivals was also successful, a 2 1/2-length triumph in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Del Mar when last seen in November.

Thorpedo Anna’s lone setback last season occurred in her only attempt versus males, in the Travers (G1). However, she was beaten only a head by Fierceness, with Sierra Leone 1 3/4 lengths behind in third. Sierra Leone and Fierceness would later run one-two in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

Thorpedo Anna was the fourth three-year-old filly to earn Horse of the Year honors since organized polling began in 1936. However, none of the previous honorees enhanced their legacies as older runners. Twilight Tear (1944) bled and was eased in her only start at four, while Busher (1945) was unplaced in her only race as an older mare just after turning five.

Rachel Alexandra (2009) won twice and finished second three times as a four-year-old, but was not a serious contender for championship honors that season. She actually lost her first two outings in 2010.

Thorpedo Anna will be heavily favored to reverse the historical trend, and under the allowance conditions of the Azeri will have to carry 121 pounds, three less than Wild Bout Hilary, who enters off back-to-back wins in the Pago Hop S. and Bayakoa (G3).

Also lining up against the champion are Recharge and Alpine Princess, who were separated by a neck in the Houston Ladies Classic (G3) in late January. Free Like a Girl ran fourth in that Sam Houston fixture but rebounded to finish a head behind Wild Bout Hilary in the Bayakoa.

Multiple stakes winner Jody’s Pride, who narrowly missed winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) in 2023, was a credible third, beaten a neck, in the Inside Information (G2) at Gulfstream last time and can improve off that performance.