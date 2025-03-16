John Hancock draws rail in Louisiana Derby; Good Cheer 4-5 in Fair Grounds Oaks

The Road to the Kentucky Derby goes into overdrive on Saturday as the final round of major preps commences.

The Fair Grounds series reaches its climax with the $1 million TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2), worth the maximum number of points – 100-50-25-15-10 – to the respective top five. John Hancock rates as the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a 10-horse field.

The corresponding Road to the Kentucky Oaks for fillies likewise reaches a heightened stage of intensity, with the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) being the first scoring race to offer 100 points to the winner. Undefeated Good Cheer, the 4-5 choice on the morning line, could face as many as eight rivals.

Both favorites are trained by Brad Cox, who is bidding to turn the Derby/Oaks double at Fair Grounds for the second straight year. In 2024, Catching Freedom handed him his first Louisiana Derby trophy, and Tarifa became his third Fair Grounds Oaks winner.

Louisiana Derby (G2) – Race 12, 6:42 p.m. ET

John Hancock burst onto the scene at Tampa Bay Downs, wiring his six-furlong debut Jan. 8 and stretching out successfully with a gritty display in the Sam F. Davis S. Not only did the frontrunner set a new stakes record that day, but he also repelled a bid from Owen Almighty, who came back to romp in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3).

A well-named son of Constitution, and half-brother to Keeneland record-setting Ashland (G1) victress Speech, John Hancock was entered in last Saturday’s Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs. Connections were just keeping the option flexible, though, and the firmer plan was to tackle 1 3/16 miles in the Louisiana Derby. Flavien Prat renews his partnership with the colt who’ll try to go 3-for-3.

Normally the preceding prep at Fair Grounds, the Risen Star (G2), would play a significant role, but the injury to the ultra-impressive Magnitude has depleted the local ranks. Nevertheless, the next three home in the Risen Star are on the scene to represent the form. Deep-closing runner-up Chunk of Gold is joined by third-placer Built and fourth Vassimo, both of whom add blinkers.

The Wayne Catalano-trained Built has performed well throughout the Fair Grounds series. Romping in the Dec. 21 Gun Runner S. over Magnitude, Built missed by a neck in the Lecomte (G3) to Disco Time, who is also sidelined. He couldn’t handle the much-improved Magnitude in the Risen Star, but the equipment change and rider switch to Jose Ortiz might help the reliable son of Hard Spun. Irad Ortiz Jr. retains the mount on Todd Pletcher’s Vassimo, a Nyquist colt who ran in snatches last time and stands to benefit from the headgear.

The field for the @TwinSpires Louisiana Derby pic.twitter.com/uEc94P7wqm — Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots (@fairgroundsnola) March 15, 2025

Living legend D. Wayne Lukas secured a spot in the Kentucky Derby thanks to American Promise’s rout of the Virginia Derby, and the Hall of Fame horseman could have another big improver in Caldera. A wide-trip near-misser in the Sunland Park Derby, where he was just outdueled by Getaway Car, Caldera picks up Tyler Gaffalione.

In lieu of Magnitude, Steve Asmussen sends out frequent placegetter Tiztastic and recent maiden winner Yinzer. Tiztastic, from the first crop of Tiz the Law, snared points in four straight Road to the Kentucky Derby events, placing in the Street Sense (G3), Kentucky Jockey Club (G2), and Southwest (G3) before checking in fifth in the Rebel (G2).

The other Rebel graduate, seventh-placer Hypnus, endured a checkered passage in that stakes debut. The Into Mischief colt had broken his maiden at Fair Grounds first out for Kenny McPeek, in a time faster than the Lecomte, and he could be a sleeper with a better passage back in New Orleans.

Cox’s second contender, Instant Replay, was a five-length allowance winner over Furio here on Feb. 17.

Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) – Race 11, 6:08 p.m. ET

Good Cheer looms large, not only because of her perfect 5-for-5 record, but because of the utterly dominating nature of her victories. After capturing both the Rags to Riches S. and Golden Rod (G2) at Churchill last fall, the Godolphin homebred returned triumphant in the Feb. 15 Rachel Alexandra (G2) over this track and 1 1/16-mile trip. Even a spot of traffic on the inside didn’t faze her, as Good Cheer got free and bolted up by 6 1/4 lengths. Regular rider Luis Saez won’t have to deal with extricating her from the rail on Saturday; the Medaglia d’Oro filly is drawn in post 7.

Gowells Delight, best of the rest in the Rachel Alexandra, will try again in the Fair Grounds Oaks. Trainer Kenny McPeek had entered her in last Saturday’s Virginia Oaks before opting to stay home. The only other Rachel Alexandra alumna in the field, third-placer Bless the Broken, is cross-entered to Saturday’s Bourbonette Oaks at Turfway Park.

Quickick is eligible to move forward off her belated fifth in the Honeybee (G3) at Oaklawn. The Tom Amoss filly had top form last season, placing to divisional champion Immersive in both the Alcibiades (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). Also exiting an unplaced effort in the Honeybee is eighth-placer Jenkin. Two starts back, the Shortleaf Stable homebred captured the Dec. 31 Year’s End S.

Her Laugh, who wired the Dec. 21 Untapable S. as the first of the local preps, was most recently a better-than-appears second in Tampa’s Suncoast S. after blowing the start. Others with experience on this track are Ahavah, a sharp debut winner sprinting six furlongs for Cherie DeVaux, and Louisiana-bred standout Secret Faith, who has the option of sticking to restricted company in the Crescent City Oaks on the undercard.

Rounding out the field is Girl Math, exiting a fifth in the Cincinnati Trophy at Turfway.