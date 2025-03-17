Journalism, Good Cheer favored in Kentucky Derby, Oaks Future Wager Pools

After impressing bettors with a season-opening win in the San Felipe (G2), Journalism emerged as the favorite in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5, which opened on Friday and closed on Sunday.

Journalism’s San Felipe triumph came at the expense of Barnes, the individual favorite in Pools 2, 3, and 4. Journalism’s performance earned a 104 Brisnet Speed rating and stamped the son of Curlin as the 5-1 choice of Pool 5 bettors.

Fountain of Youth (G2) hero Sovereignty settled as 7-1 second choice over champion two-year-old male Citizen Bull, who closed at 9-1. With the Kentucky Derby only seven weeks away, “All Other Three Year Olds” proved less popular than in preceding pools and drifted to 10-1 odds.

KENTUCKY DERBY ROUNDUP: JOURNALISM, SOVEREIGNTY WIN RETURNS



The 2025 Kentucky Derby (G1) is 61 days away. Catch up on the latest news and notes as the Road to the Kentucky Derby unfolds:https://t.co/KHJN9a3ZxU — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) March 4, 2025

Coal Battle (14-1), winner of three straight Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifiers, settled as the fifth choice over Barnes (15-1), who lost support off his San Felipe defeat. Flashy debut winner Cornucopian (15-1) and Sunland Park Derby runner-up Caldera (18-1) were the only others to close at less than 20-1.

Rounding out the betting options were Sandman (22-1), John Hancock (29-1), Chancer McPatrick (29-1), Burnham Square (35-1), Hill Road (36-1), East Avenue (38-1), Flood Zone (39-1), Disruptor (39-1), Owen Almighty (46-1), Captain Cook (51-1), Madaket Road (54-1), Built (56-1), Praetor (57-1), Yinzer (63-1), Tappan Street (64-1), River Thames (65-1), Grande (66-1), Getaway Car (68-1), Baeza (68-1), Poster (69-1), Chunk of Gold (85-1), Luxor Cafe (98-1), Rodriguez (107-1), Tiztastic (119-1), Clever Again (125-1), Rapture (127-1), California Burrito (130-1), Speed King (131-1), Sand Devil (190-1), Garamond (266-1), Neoequos (404-1), and Gosger (413-1).

Running alongside Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 was the lone 2025 Kentucky Oaks Future Wager Pool. The undefeated Good Cheer, whose 5-for-5 record includes wins in the Rachel Alexandra (G2), Golden Rod (G2), and Rags to Riches S. on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks, closed as the overwhelming 2-1 favorite.

Good Cheer was the only filly to offer single-digit odds. Only six other betting interests closed at less than 20-1: Tenma (13-1), All Other Three-Year-Old Fillies (14-1), Five G (15-1), Ballerina d’Oro (19-1), Quietside (19-1), and Fondly (19-1).

Rounding out the pool were Muhimma (22-1), The Queens M G (25-1), Decadent (25-1), Simply Joking (29-1), Supa Speed (29-1), La Cara (31-1), Madame Secretary (33-1), Take Charge Milady (35-1), Eclatant (36-1), Drexel Hill (46-1), Maysam (51-1), Ahavah (52-1), Velvet Vortex (58-1), Quickick (59-1), Bourbon Memory (61-1), Vodka With a Twist (64-1), White Rocks (65-1), Her Laugh (66-1), Running Away (70-1), Brilliantly (70-1), Pretty Sassy (75-1), Stunner (92-1), Amarth (93-1), Gowells Delight (105-1), Chasten (105-1), Paradise City (111-1), Princess Aliyah (116-1), Cassiar (145-1), Bless the Broken (168-1), Look Forward (175-1), Golden Sunshine (189-1), Justinqueso (210-1), and Snowyte (418-1),

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 6, the final future wager before the May 3 Kentucky Derby, is scheduled for April 3-5.