Journalism hands Barnes first loss in San Felipe

Journalism recorded a noteworthy chapter in his burgeoning racing career on Saturday, knocking off early Kentucky Derby (G1) favorite Barnes in the $300,000 San Felipe (G2) at Santa Anita.

Enjoying a ground-saving trip under Umberto Rispoli while 2-5 favorite Barnes set a pace of :23.71, :47.31, and 1:11.10, Journalism commenced a three-wide bid around the far turn, took over second from Barnes’ retreating stablemate Rodriguez, and steadily wore down the long-time leader.

Journalism had not run since winning the Dec. 14 Los Alamitos Futurity (G2), but had the benefit of having won twice around two turns. Barnes, meanwhile, was making his first start beyond seven furlongs in the 1 1/16-mile San Felipe, and simply tired at the end.

Journalism powered clear late to win by 1 3/4 lengths, finishing up in 1:42.24 over a fast track. He paid $8.20 as the second choice in the field of five.

“It was a pretty special performance coming off a 2 1/2-month layoff,” said Michael McCarthy, who trains Journalism for a partnership that includes Bob LaPenta, breeder Don Alberto Stable, and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. “We certainly thought he was ready to run today.”

Barnes, the individual favorite in recent Kentucky Derby Future Wager pools, suffered his first career loss in three starts, but finished 9 1/2 lengths ahead of fellow Bob Baffert trainee Rodriguez. Mellencamp nose out Smooth Cruisein for fourth.

Due to the scratch of Berlin Wall, the San Felipe field was reduced to five, and this the amount of Kentucky Derby qualifying points was also reduced. Journalism earned 37.5 points, increasing his total to 47.5 points. Barnes earned 18.75 points, while Rodriguez earned 11.25 points for a total of 21.25 points.

Mellencamp saw his total increase from one point to 8.5 points, while Smooth Cruisein now has 3.75 points.

The San Felipe was the third win in four starts. After finishing third behind Smooth Cruisein and Mellencamp in his debut last October going six furlongs, Journalism benefited greatly from a step up in distance. He graduated in November by 2 1/2 lengths going a mile at Del Mar, and then improved again to win the 1 1/16-mile Los Alamitos Futurity by 3 1/2 lengths over Getaway Car, recent winner of the Sunland Park Derby.

An $825,000 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling purchase, the Kentucky-bred Journalism is by Curlin and out of Grade 2 winner Mopotism, by Uncle Mo.