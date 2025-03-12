Journalism tabbed as 3-1 choice in KDFW Pool 5; Good Cheer leads Oaks Future Wager

A convincing winner of the San Felipe (G2) on March 1, #23 Journalism is expected to lead the market in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) this weekend. The two-time stakes winner has been installed as the 3-1 morning line favorite among 39 individual betting interests and an option for “All Other 3-Year-Olds” not listed.

Pool 5 will run concurrently with the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW), which is headed by unbeaten Rachel Alexandra (G2) winner Good Cheer. Both pools open Friday at noon (ET). Pool 5 closes at 6 p.m. Sunday, while the Oaks Future Wager remains open until 6:30 p.m.

Both pools feature $2 Win and Exacta wagering, as well as a separate Oaks/Derby Future Double linking selections in both races.

A pair of individual entrants in Pool 5, #18 Getaway Car and #30 Rapture, will contest Saturday’s $500,000 Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs.

Journalism’s final prep for the $5 million Kentucky Derby (G1) will come in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) on April 5.

Other runners expected to attract support in Pool 5 include champion two-year-old male #10 Citizen Bull, who has won three consecutive stakes for six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert; his stablemate #2 Barnes, runner-up in the San Felipe; Fountain of Youth (G2) winner #35 Sovereignty; and Rebel (G2) winner #12 Coal Battle.

The sixth and final pool of the KDFW is scheduled for April 3-5.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager – Pool 5

Complete Field Morning Line Odds #1 Baeza 80-1 #2 Barnes 6-1 #3 Built 80-1 #4 Burnham Square 30-1 #5 Caldera 50-1 #6 California Burrito 50-1 #7 Captain Hook 30-1 #8 Chancer McPatrick 30-1 #9 Chunk of Gold 80-1 #10 Citizen Bull 8-1 #11 Clever Again 90-1 #12 Coal Battle 20-1 #13 Cornucopian 60-1 #14 Disruptor 80-1 #15 East Avenue 50-1 #16 Flood Zone 30-1 #17 Garamond 60-1 #18 Getaway Car 40-1 #19 Gosger 90-1 #20 Grande 60-1 #21 Hill Road 60-1 #22 John Hancock 20-1 #23 Journalism 3-1 #24 Luxor Cafe 40-1 #25 Madaket Road 40-1 #25 Neoequos 80-1 #27 Owen Almighty 30-1 #28 Poster 80-1 #29 Praetor 80-1 #30 Rapture 80-1 #31 River Thames 30-1 #32 Rodriguez 40-1 #33 Sand Devil 80-1 #34 Sandman 20-1 #35 Sovereignty 5-1 #36 Speed King 50-1 #37 Tappan Street 40-1 #38 Tiztastic 80-1 #39 Yinzer 90-1 #40 All Other 3-Year-Olds 12-1

In the KOFW, #15 Good Cheer tops the market as the 3-1 early favorite. The 40 betting interests include an option for “All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies” not listed.

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks Future Wager. If Churchill Downs officials determine that a wagering interest experiences an injury, illness, or other issue that prevents participation in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks, betting on that horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Future Wagers will be available before the pools open Friday at KentuckyDerby.com.

Kentucky Oaks Future Wager