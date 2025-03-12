March 12, 2025

Journalism tabbed as 3-1 choice in KDFW Pool 5; Good Cheer leads Oaks Future Wager

March 12, 2025

Journalism with Umberto Rispoli up wins the San Felipe at Santa Anita Park.
Journalism with Umberto Rispoli up wins the San Felipe at Santa Anita Park. (Photo by Horsephotos.com)

A convincing winner of the San Felipe (G2) on March 1, #23 Journalism is expected to lead the market in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) this weekend. The two-time stakes winner has been installed as the 3-1 morning line favorite among 39 individual betting interests and an option for “All Other 3-Year-Olds” not listed.

Pool 5 will run concurrently with the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW), which is headed by unbeaten Rachel Alexandra (G2) winner Good Cheer. Both pools open Friday at noon (ET). Pool 5 closes at 6 p.m. Sunday, while the Oaks Future Wager remains open until 6:30 p.m.

Both pools feature $2 Win and Exacta wagering, as well as a separate Oaks/Derby Future Double linking selections in both races.

A pair of individual entrants in Pool 5, #18 Getaway Car and #30 Rapture, will contest Saturday’s $500,000 Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs.

Journalism’s final prep for the $5 million Kentucky Derby (G1) will come in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) on April 5.

Other runners expected to attract support in Pool 5 include champion two-year-old male #10 Citizen Bull, who has won three consecutive stakes for six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert; his stablemate #2 Barnes, runner-up in the San Felipe; Fountain of Youth (G2) winner #35 Sovereignty; and Rebel (G2) winner #12 Coal Battle.

The sixth and final pool of the KDFW is scheduled for April 3-5.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager – Pool 5

Complete FieldMorning Line Odds
#1 Baeza80-1
#2 Barnes6-1
#3 Built80-1
#4 Burnham Square30-1
#5 Caldera50-1
#6 California Burrito50-1
#7 Captain Hook30-1
#8 Chancer McPatrick30-1
#9 Chunk of Gold80-1
#10 Citizen Bull8-1
#11 Clever Again90-1
#12 Coal Battle20-1
#13 Cornucopian60-1
#14 Disruptor80-1
#15 East Avenue50-1
#16 Flood Zone30-1
#17 Garamond60-1
#18 Getaway Car40-1
#19 Gosger90-1
#20 Grande60-1
#21 Hill Road60-1
#22 John Hancock20-1
#23 Journalism3-1
#24 Luxor Cafe40-1
#25 Madaket Road40-1
#25 Neoequos80-1
#27 Owen Almighty30-1
#28 Poster80-1
#29 Praetor80-1
#30 Rapture80-1
#31 River Thames30-1
#32 Rodriguez40-1
#33 Sand Devil80-1
#34 Sandman20-1
#35 Sovereignty5-1
#36 Speed King50-1
#37 Tappan Street40-1
#38 Tiztastic80-1
#39 Yinzer90-1
#40 All Other 3-Year-Olds12-1
In the KOFW, #15 Good Cheer tops the market as the 3-1 early favorite. The 40 betting interests include an option for “All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies” not listed.

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks Future Wager. If Churchill Downs officials determine that a wagering interest experiences an injury, illness, or other issue that prevents participation in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks, betting on that horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Future Wagers will be available before the pools open Friday at KentuckyDerby.com.

Kentucky Oaks Future Wager

Complete FieldMorning Line Odds
#1 Ahavah80-1
#2 Amarth40-1
#3 Ballerina d’Oro20-1
#4 Bless the Broken40-1
#5 Bourbon Memory50-1
#6 Brilliantly40-1
#7 Cassiar50-1
#8 Chasten40-1
#9 Decadent20-1
#10 Drexel Hill20-1
#11 Eclatant12-1
#12 Five G20-1
#13 Fondly60-1
#14 Golden Sunshine80-1
#15 Good Cheer3-1
#16 Gowells Delight30-1
#17 Her Laugh20-1
#18 Justinqueso30-1
#19 La Cara20-1
#20 Look Forward20-1
#21 Madame Secretary50-1
#22 Maysam12-1
#23 Muhimma12-1
#24 Paradise City25-1
#25 Pretty Sassy40-1
#26 Princess Aliyah50-1
#27 Quickick50-1
#28 Quietside20-1
#29 Running Away15-1
#30 Simply Joking12-1
#31 Snowyte50-1
#32 Stunner20-1
#33 Supa Speed15-1
#34 Take Charge Milady40-1
#35 Tenma7-2
#36 The Queens M G15-1
#37 Velvet Vortex50-1
#38 Vodka With a Twist20-1
#39 White Rocks40-1
#40 All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies12-1

