March 1, 2025

LIVE Saturday Stakes Races: picks, results, odds and more

March 1, 2025 Brisnet Staff Features, Kentucky Derby, Racing News 0

Churchill Downs (Coady Photography)

Welcome to LIVE Saturday Stakes Racing

Prepare those best bets and grab those promos!

Let’s talk horse racing! LIVE Saturday Stakes Racing is underway, and we want to hear from you. The Road to the Kentucky Derby continues with the Gotham S. (G3), Fountain of Youth S. (G2), and San Felipe S. from Gulfstream Park, Aqueduct, and Santa Anita.

Get your best bets, check LIVE odds, and grab those promotional bonus offers. Share your picks, experiences, and why you love horse racing with our community. Follow the TwinSpires Live Blog for all the race day action and Kentucky Derby updates.

Gulfstream Saturday Racing Schedule

Race 111:30 AMDavona Dale S. (G3)3:04 PM
Race 212:00 PMCanadian Turf S. (G3)3:34 PM
Race 312:30 PMVery One S. (G3)4:04 PM
Herecomesthebride1:01 PMGulfstream Park Mile S. 4:37 PM
Race 51:31 PMHoney Fox S. (G3)5:07 PM
Race 62:02 PMFountain of Youth S. (G2)5:44 PM
Colonel Liam S. 2:34 PMMac Diarmida S. 6:14 PM
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FREE 2025 FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH PPS!

Aqueduct Saturday Racing Schedule

Race 112:40 PM
Race 21:11 PM
Race 31:42 PM
Tom Fool S. (G2)2:13 PM
Race 52:34 PM
Stymie S. 3:16 PM
Busher S. 3:47 PM
Gotham S. (G3)4:18 PM
Race 9 4:49 PM
Race 105:20 PM
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FREE 2025 GOTHAM STAKES PPS!

Santa Anita Saturday Racing Schedule

Race 13:00 PM
Race 23:30 PM
Buena Vista S. 4:00 PM
Race 44:31 PM
Race 55:02 PM
Race 65:34 PM
Race 76:08 PM
San Felipe S. 7:15 PM
Frank E. Kilroe Mile S. (G1)7:47 PM
Santa Anita H. 8:19 PM
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FREE 2025 SAN FELIPE STAKES PPS!

