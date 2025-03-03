Maysam rebounds with Santa Ysabel triumph

Two weeks after misfiring with a sixth-place finish in the Sunland Park Oaks, Maysam bounced back with a tenacious triumph in Sunday’s $98,000 Santa Ysabel (G3) at Santa Anita.

Only four fillies faced the starter in the 1 1/16-mile Road to the Kentucky Oaks qualifier. Per the 2024-25 Road to the Kentucky Oaks rules, the points awarded were reduced by 50% from 50-25-15-10-5 down to 25-12.5-7.5-5-2.5, with the fifth-place points vacated.

Half of the total points went to Maysam, a daughter of champion two-year-old Game Winner out of the American Pharoah mare Sefani. The Michael Lund Petersen colorbearer impressed in her Jan. 24 debut for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, pressing the pace on her way to victory in a 6 1/2-furlong Santa Anita maiden special weight. But in the Sunland Park Oaks, Maysam got away to a slow start and tired after unleashing a midrace rally.

In the Santa Ysabel, Maysam broke on top and returned to form. Jockey Juan Hernandez rationed her speed through splits of :23.45, :47.74, and 1:12.31, leaving enough in the tank to turn back a challenge from pace-tracking Supa Speed and prevail by a nose in 1:45.62.

Supa Speed pulled 6 1/2 lengths clear of third-place finisher Howin, while Just a Fancy trailed the field.

“It was really close,” said Hernandez. “We were fighting from the quarter pole to the wire, but my filly put her nose in front of the other filly. She was really happy today. Last time in the Sunland Park Oaks, I think she didn’t like the track at all. She was really upset. I thought we missed the break and that’s why she ran badly. But today she was a different filly. She was so happy today. She broke really sharp and was waiting for company. She was looking around just waiting for the competition.”

Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes shared similar thoughts.

‘We really enjoyed her performance today,” said Barnes. “We had a little difficulty at the gate in Sunland Park, but that’s not her. We brought her back, made a few corrections and hopefully figured her out. She ran very well today.”

Bred in Kentucky by Seclusive Farm, Chester Prince, and Anne Prince, Maysam has earned $98,500. She debuts in ninth place on the Kentucky Oaks (G1) qualification leaderboard with 25 points.