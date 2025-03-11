March 11, 2025

New York Speed by Circuit March 3-9

March 11, 2025

Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/3-3/9) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
General Banker 5H 1m (ft) AQU 3/8 102
Masmak 4C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 3/7 102
Liberty Central 4C 1m (ft) AQU 3/8 96
Runnin’ Ray 9G 1m (ft) AQU 3/7 94
Horse Be With You 7G 1m (ft) AQU 3/9 87
Ice Road 6H 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 3/8 85
Yo Leven 4F 1m (ft) AQU 3/7 84
Neon Bordeaux 4G 1m (ft) AQU 3/7 79
Sheza Bernardini 4F 1m (ft) AQU 3/7 78
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/3-3/9) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Just Beat the Odds 5G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/9 107
Bramito 5G 6f (ft) AQU 3/7 100
Spun and Won 7G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/9 89
Timaeus 5G 6f (ft) AQU 3/9 88
Clubhouse 5H 7f (ft) AQU 3/7 84
It Takes Heart 5M 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/7 83
Will Be Famous 5M 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/9 82
Scarborough Fair 4F 7f (ft) AQU 3/9 80
Twirling Vine 6G 6f (ft) AQU 3/8 73
Sandi’s Satire 4F 6f (ft) AQU 3/9 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/3-3/9) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Soontobeking 3C 1m (ft) AQU 3/8 92
Bernieandtherose 3F 1m (ft) AQU 3/8 91
Lightning Strike 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/8 91
Steel Vengeance 3C 1m (ft) AQU 3/9 88
Brooklyn Rhapsody 3F 6f (ft) AQU 3/8 84
Play the Gray 3C 1m (ft) AQU 3/8 82
Allenhurst 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/9 81
Royal Event 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/8 70

