New York Speed by Circuit March 3-9

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|General Banker
|5H
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|102
|Masmak
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 3/7
|102
|Liberty Central
|4C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|96
|Runnin’ Ray
|9G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/7
|94
|Horse Be With You
|7G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|87
|Ice Road
|6H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|85
|Yo Leven
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/7
|84
|Neon Bordeaux
|4G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/7
|79
|Sheza Bernardini
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/7
|78
|Just Beat the Odds
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|107
|Bramito
|5G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/7
|100
|Spun and Won
|7G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|89
|Timaeus
|5G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|88
|Clubhouse
|5H
|7f (ft)
|AQU 3/7
|84
|It Takes Heart
|5M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/7
|83
|Will Be Famous
|5M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|82
|Scarborough Fair
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|80
|Twirling Vine
|6G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|73
|Sandi’s Satire
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|71
|Soontobeking
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|92
|Bernieandtherose
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|91
|Lightning Strike
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|91
|Steel Vengeance
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|88
|Brooklyn Rhapsody
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|84
|Play the Gray
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|82
|Allenhurst
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/9
|81
|Royal Event
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/8
|70
