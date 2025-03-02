Sovereignty rules late in Fountain of Youth; The Queens M G rides rail in Davona Dale

Godolphin’s homebred Sovereignty burnished his Kentucky Derby (G1) credentials by mowing down River Thames in Saturday’s $401,650 Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Earlier in the $200,000 Davona Dale (G2) on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks, The Queens M G parlayed a golden run up the rail to beat 1.10-1 favorite La Cara.

Fountain of Youth (G2)

Godolphin celebrated a Super Saturday in Dubai with four winners, including British classic hope Ruling Court, and the momentum extended across the globe to the Kentucky Derby trail.

Sovereignty was last seen breaking his maiden in a stakes-record Street Sense (G3) at Churchill Downs, where he rolled from last to win by five lengths. The Bill Mott trainee had less stretch to work with going 1 1/16 miles at Gulfstream, and the four-month layoff was another potential concern. Yet Sovereignty still delivered a potent change of gear to get up in time, serving notice that he’ll be a prime Derby contender when circumstances actually play to his strengths.

His principal rivals had the twin advantages of recency and experience over the track. Holy Bull (G3) hero Burnham Square rated as the slight 1.90-1 favorite from unbeaten River Thames, who went off at 2.10-1 in his stakes and two-turn debut.

River Thames appeared to be working out the ideal trip as he prompted Neoequos through splits of :23.12, :47.07, and 1:10.68. Sovereignty, the 3.20-1 third choice with Junior Alvarado, settled in his comfort zone at the back.

Rounding the far turn, the top two began to establish greater separation from the pursuing Burnham Square and Gate to Wire. But that’s just when Sovereignty caught the eye with his circling move to propel himself into third.

River Thames subdued Neoequos entering the stretch and set sail for home, only to feel the power of Sovereignty bearing down on him. Gaining ground fast in the final strides, Sovereignty thrust his neck in front at the wire in 1:43.12 and paid $8.40.

Sovereignty earned 50 points toward the Kentucky Derby, giving him a total of 60, while improving his record to 4-2-1-0, $388,800.

River Thames opened his account with 25 points, although his prospects of turning the tables over longer distances remain questionable. Neoequos held third, another 2 1/2 lengths astern, to pick up 15 points in his two-turn debut. Burnham Square finished with interest in fourth (10 points), just a neck off Neoequos, to increase his tally to 30. Gate to Wire checked in fifth (five points) in his first route attempt, and Keep It Easy was eased. McKellen and Solid Left were scratched.

Kentucky-bred Sovereignty is yet another high-profile son of leading sire Into Mischief. The well-named colt was produced by Crowned, a daughter of Bernardini and Grade 1-winning millionaire Mushka. He descends from four-time Grade 1 star Lakeway.

Davona Dale (G2)

After a pair of scratches that reduced the field to five, the Davona Dale’s Kentucky Oaks points were reduced to 75% of the originally listed totals. Thus The Queens M G banked 37.5 points (instead of 50), bringing up her overall tally to 43.5.

The Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee had scored her initial points when third in the Feb. 1 Forward Gal (G3) in her sophomore debut. The top two in that seven-furlong test, Eclatant and Stunner, are expected to stick to shorter trips, so neither advanced to Saturday’s Oaks prep.

La Cara was favored in light of her front-running romp in the Suncoast S. at Tampa Bay Downs. But the dynamics were different on the cutback to a one-turn mile in the Davona Dale, and she didn’t prove quite as effective reverting to a stalking role.

The 41-1 longest shot on the board, Madeline’s Promise, scampered to the lead through fractions of :24.24, :47.38, and 1:12.32. While La Cara hovered on the outside, The Queens M G saved ground from her rail post and got the dream split. The daughter of Thousand Words cut the corner for Irad Ortiz Jr. and briefly tussled with La Cara before pulling clear by 2 3/4 lengths. Dispatched as the 1.90-1 second choice, The Queens M G clocked 1:37.85 and returned $5.80.

La Cara barely salvaged the runner-up spot from the surging Ballerina d’Oro in a photo. The 18.75-point haul for second now gives La Cara 51.75 in all.

Ballerina d’Oro’s closing third, worth 11.25 points for a total of 16.25, was especially meritorious. A true two-turn type, the Medaglia d’Oro filly was scratched from her intended comeback in the Feb. 15 Rachel Alexandra (G2) at Fair Grounds due to a fever. This was the fallback plan for the Chad Brown pupil, who promises to thrive on the stretch-out next time.

There was a 5 1/2-length gap back to Madeline’s Promise in fourth (7.5 points), followed by Frida (3.75 points). Neither Madeline’s Promise nor Frida, who would have 5.75 points all told, were nominated to the Kentucky Oaks. My Denysse and Quinn’s Promise were withdrawn.

Campaigned by C2 Racing Stable and Mathis Stable, The Queens M G has compiled a record of 8-4-0-2, $422,480. The dark bay pulled a 45-1 upset in her 4 1/2-furlong debut at Keeneland for original owner/trainer Israel Acevedo. That prompted a private purchase by her current connections.

Her juvenile highlights came later at Saratoga, where she turned the Schuylerville/Adirondack (G3) double. Fifth when trying to complete an historic triple in the Spinaway (G1), she concluded 2024 with a third in the Nov. 2 Tempted S.

The Queens M G was bred in Kentucky by T.F. VanMeter, Samuel Hernandez, Jesus Torres, and Justin Vinalay. Out of the Grindstone mare Show Queen, she was a bargain-basement $3,500 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky October yearling.