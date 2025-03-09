March 9, 2025

Spot Plays March 10

March 9, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (8th) Hayek, 3-1
    (9th) Jokemeister, 5-1
Parx Racing   (6th) Gingersayschill, 3-1
    (7th) Speightster Red, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (7th) Mad Luther, 7-2
    (8th) Classy Lass, 7-2

*


