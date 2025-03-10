Spot Plays March 11

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Torrefactor, 6-1
|(5th) Lunchatthelizard, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Spanish Girl, 3-1
|(8th) Huggy, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Stop and a Tres, 3-1
|(9th) Lucky Treasure, 7-2
