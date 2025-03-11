March 11, 2025

Spot Plays March 12

March 11, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds (2nd) Equal Protection, 5-1
(3rd) Betsy’s All In, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Tinta Roja, 7-2
(6th) Giftedbydesign, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Ice Blast, 7-2
(5th) Flag Raiser, 10-1
Parx (2nd) Alilnalot, 7-2
(4th) Can’t Stop a Chub, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Starry Hope, 8-1
(7th) K Paz, 10-1
Turf Paradise (4th) War Chest, 7-2
(7th) Echo Canyon, 5-1
Turfway Park (5th) Malawnia, 9-2
(7th) Vagabond Shoes, 7-2

