Spot Plays March 13

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Jay, 5-1
|(6th) Tour Guide, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|(4th) Shape Note, 4-1
|(5th) Hydrus, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Burninhunkoflove, 3-1
|(5th) Keys Included, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Mean to Me, 7-2
|(5th) Triumphant Road, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Doctor Wu, 9-2
|(7th) Bucket List, 6-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Grated Coconut, 7-2
|(6th) Butter Bee Quick, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(1st) Rose A, 4-1
|(6th) Time Travelin, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Veronica’s Delight, 4-1
|(7th) Austin City Girl, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th Hurry On Out, 4-1
|(6th) G’day Lady, 4-1
