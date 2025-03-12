March 12, 2025

Spot Plays March 13

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Jay, 5-1
(6th) Tour Guide, 9-2
Colonial Downs (4th) Shape Note, 4-1
(5th) Hydrus, 4-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Burninhunkoflove, 3-1
(5th) Keys Included, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Mean to Me, 7-2
(5th) Triumphant Road, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (5th) Doctor Wu, 9-2
(7th) Bucket List, 6-1
Penn National (3rd) Grated Coconut, 7-2
(6th) Butter Bee Quick, 3-1
Sunland Park (1st) Rose A, 4-1
(6th) Time Travelin, 8-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Veronica’s Delight, 4-1
(7th) Austin City Girl, 5-1
Turfway Park (4th Hurry On Out, 4-1
(6th) G’day Lady, 4-1

