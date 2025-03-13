March 13, 2025

Spot Plays March 14

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Portos, 6-1
(5th) Dream On Cara, 6-1
Charles Town (3rd) Ride the Brand, 4-1
(5th) Determined Blue, 8-1
Colonial Downs (6th) Mary Q, 7-2
(7th) Celtic Contender, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Mika Ella Pika, 4-1
(3rd) She’s a Bandit, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Tarneema, 4-1
(6th) Billionaire’s Row, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Morally Complex, 7-2
(5th) Sassy Lass, 8-1
Penn National (2nd) G’s Fireball, 7-2
(3rd) Zanduhoc, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Tamino, 7-2
(5th) Rhythem On Stage, 6-1
Sunland Park (5th) Discreet Pleasure, 7-2
(8th) Ronchetti, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) You Talkin to Me, 8-1
(6th) Sandpiper Memories, 6-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Hope Joe’s Right, 3-1
8th) Garnet and Gold, 7-2

