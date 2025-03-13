Spot Plays March 14

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Portos, 6-1
|(5th) Dream On Cara, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Ride the Brand, 4-1
|(5th) Determined Blue, 8-1
|Colonial Downs
|(6th) Mary Q, 7-2
|(7th) Celtic Contender, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Mika Ella Pika, 4-1
|(3rd) She’s a Bandit, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Tarneema, 4-1
|(6th) Billionaire’s Row, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Morally Complex, 7-2
|(5th) Sassy Lass, 8-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) G’s Fireball, 7-2
|(3rd) Zanduhoc, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Tamino, 7-2
|(5th) Rhythem On Stage, 6-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Discreet Pleasure, 7-2
|(8th) Ronchetti, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) You Talkin to Me, 8-1
|(6th) Sandpiper Memories, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Hope Joe’s Right, 3-1
|8th) Garnet and Gold, 7-2
