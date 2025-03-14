Spot Plays March 15

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Saxton, 4-1
|(6th) Flat Out Flying, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Party Time for Me, 4-1
|(8th) Sundog, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|(7th) Eloquist, 7-2
|(8th) Early On, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Josh G, 4-1
|(8th) Foligno, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Frantic, 4-1
|(12th) Relentless Raider, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(7th) Majestic Oops, 3-1
|(11th) Mena, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Go Go Prancer, 9-2
|(5th) Big Celebration, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Bahamian Moon, 3-1
|(8th) Bunny Hop, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Kennebec, 7-2
|(7th) Sayucan, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Cowboy Justice, 7-2
|(6th) Girl of My Dreams, 5-1
