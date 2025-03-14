March 15, 2025

Spot Plays March 15

March 14, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Saxton, 4-1
    (6th) Flat Out Flying, 3-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Party Time for Me, 4-1
    (8th) Sundog, 9-2
Colonial Downs   (7th) Eloquist, 7-2
    (8th) Early On, 8-1
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Josh G, 4-1
    (8th) Foligno, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Frantic, 4-1
    (12th) Relentless Raider, 9-2
Oaklawn Park   (7th) Majestic Oops, 3-1
    (11th) Mena, 3-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Go Go Prancer, 9-2
    (5th) Big Celebration, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (5th) Bahamian Moon, 3-1
    (8th) Bunny Hop, 8-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Kennebec, 7-2
    (7th) Sayucan, 3-1
Turfway Park   (3rd) Cowboy Justice, 7-2
    (6th) Girl of My Dreams, 5-1

