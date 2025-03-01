March 1, 2025

Spot Plays March 2

March 1, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Brzina, 3-1
(5th) The Tire Man, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Frio Town, 9-2
(2nd) Le Tocuhe, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Crusader Rabbit, 7-2
(6th) Master of None, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Beat the Dealer, 4-1
(6th) Bythenumbers, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) End of Innocence, 4-1
(3rd) Brave Blend, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Cupid’s Crusader, 5-1
(8th) Nolde, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Emirates Honor, 3-1
(5th) Miss Taptress, 3-1

