Spot Plays March 6

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Valid Reason, 5-1
|(4th) Joshy Jak, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Jocasta, 5-1
|(4th) I’m So Hot, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Pretty Thing, 7-2
|(3rd) Swinging Solo, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Vicki Rose, 4-1
|(6th) Golden Money, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Souper Fortune, 4-1
|(7th) Dark Timber, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Hear Me Roar, 3-1
|(6th) Coyster, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Pirate Red, 5-1
|(6th) Triple L’s Cutter, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Fozzer, 4-1
|(7th) Verity, 3-1
Leave a Reply