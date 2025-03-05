March 5, 2025

Spot Plays March 6

March 5, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Valid Reason, 5-1
(4th) Joshy Jak, 8-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Jocasta, 5-1
(4th) I’m So Hot, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Pretty Thing, 7-2
(3rd) Swinging Solo, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Vicki Rose, 4-1
(6th) Golden Money, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Souper Fortune, 4-1
(7th) Dark Timber, 3-1
Sunland Park (5th) Hear Me Roar, 3-1
(6th) Coyster, 6-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Pirate Red, 5-1
(6th) Triple L’s Cutter, 5-1
Turfway Park (4th) Fozzer, 4-1
(7th) Verity, 3-1

