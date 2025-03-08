March 8, 2025

Spot Plays March 9

March 8, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Revivalism, 9-2
(6th) Beira, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Sophie’s Painter, 6-1
(4th) Ells, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Chelsey’s Choice, 4-1
(3rd) Insanity It Seems, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Vino’s Valentine, 6-1
(6th) Viennese Waltz, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Bettys Cash, 4-1
(6th) Rivetage, 8-1
Santa Anita (4th) Amelia Bleu, 4-1
(6th) Daddy’s Quest, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Winning Shot, 8-1
(5th) City Time, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs