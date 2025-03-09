Thorpedo Anna comes back a winner in Azeri

Reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna didn’t have to sweat too much in her season-opening win Saturday in the $400,000 Azeri (G2) at Oaklawn Park.

Sent off as the 1-10 choice, Torpedo Anna led throughout the 1 1/16-mile journey. Although challenged by 20-1 longest shot Free Like a Girl around the far turn and in upper stretch, Thorpedo Anna readily responded to jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.’s mild urgings and kicked clear to win by 3 1/2 lengths.

“She’s the gift that keeps on giving,” said trainer Kenny McPeek, who trains the four-year-old daughter of Fast Anna for a partnership that includes Brookdale Racing, Mark Edwards, breeder Judy Hicks, and his wife Sherri.

Thorpedo Anna finished up in 1:44.02, a modest time over a track labeled wet-fast. She paid $2.20 to win.

Free Like a Girl, who was giving Thorpedo Anna two pounds based on the allowance conditions of the Azeri, finished 5 1/2 lengths ahead of Recharge. Alpine Princess and Jody’s Pride completed the order of finish. Wild Bout Hilary was a late scratch at the gate.

Deciding against shipping Thorpedo Anna to the Middle East this winter to run in the Dubai World Cup, McPeek will keep the champion running against fillies and mares in Hot Springs for the time being.

“It’s a logical next step,” said McPeek of the $1.25 million Apple Blossom H. (G1) on April 12. “I thought she needed the race (in the Azeri). She looked like she was getting a little leg weary.”

The Azeri was the ninth win in 11 career starts for Thorpedo Anna, and her seventh stakes win. She won six last season while clinching division honors in the three-year-old filly category: the Fantasy (G2), Kentucky Oaks (G1), Acorn (G1), Coaching Club American Oaks (G1), Cotillion (G1), and Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1).

Her lone loss last year was by a head to Fierceness (G1) in the Travers (G1). In that race she finished ahead of Sierra Leone, who bounced back to beat Fierceness in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) and claim the three-year-old title.

The Kentucky-bred Thorpedo Anna went through the sales ring as a $40,000 at Fasig-Tipton October yearling. She passed the $4 million mark in career earnings by winning the Azeri.

Reared by the Unclo Mo mare Sataves, she hails from the family of Grade 1 winner Eskendereya.