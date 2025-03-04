Top Brisnet Class Ratings Feb. 24-March 2

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Locked
|SA
|1 1/4m (ft)
|3/1
|124.1
|Bank Frenzy
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|3/1
|122.6
|Full Moon Madness
|AQU
|6f (ft)
|3/1
|121.7
|Mindframe
|GP
|1m (ft)
|3/1
|121.4
|Booth
|OP
|6f (ft)
|2/24
|121.4
|Journalism
|SA
|1 1/16m (ft)
|3/1
|121.2
|Quick to Accuse
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|3/1
|120.9
|Sovereignty
|GP
|1 1/16m (ft)
|3/1
|120.5
|Flood Zone
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|3/1
|120.4
|Windsor Gold
|PRX
|7f (ft)
|2/27
|119.7
|Big Blue Line
|TP
|1m (ft)
|2/28
|119.4
|Fort Washington
|GP
|1 1/16m (fm)
|3/1
|119.2
|Harp’s Hot Corner
|PRX
|7f (ft)
|2/25
|119.0
|Grande
|GP
|1 1/8m (ft)
|2/27
|119.0
|Special Wan (IRE)
|GP
|1m (fm)
|3/1
|119.0
