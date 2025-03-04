March 4, 2025

Top Brisnet Class Ratings Feb. 24-March 2

March 4, 2025

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Locked SA 1 1/4m (ft) 3/1 124.1
Bank Frenzy AQU 1m (ft) 3/1 122.6
Full Moon Madness AQU 6f (ft) 3/1 121.7
Mindframe GP 1m (ft) 3/1 121.4
Booth OP 6f (ft) 2/24 121.4
Journalism SA 1 1/16m (ft) 3/1 121.2
Quick to Accuse AQU 1m (ft) 3/1 120.9
Sovereignty GP 1 1/16m (ft) 3/1 120.5
Flood Zone AQU 1m (ft) 3/1 120.4
Windsor Gold PRX 7f (ft) 2/27 119.7
Big Blue Line TP 1m (ft) 2/28 119.4
Fort Washington GP 1 1/16m (fm) 3/1 119.2
Harp’s Hot Corner PRX 7f (ft) 2/25 119.0
Grande GP 1 1/8m (ft) 2/27 119.0
Special Wan (IRE) GP 1m (fm) 3/1 119.0

