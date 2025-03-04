Unbeaten Cavalieri faces five in Beholder Mile

Cavalieri is the least experienced of the six fillies and mares entered in the $300,000 Beholder Mile (G1) at Santa Anita on Saturday, but that is unlikely to dissuade the many bettors who likely see the undefeated daughter Nyquist as the one to beat.

A late developer, Cavalieri only began her career in the waning days of last August. She was a quick study, though, reeling off consecutive wins against maiden and allowance company before prevailing by 1 1/2 lengths in the Jan. 19 La Canada (G3) over Alpha Bella.

Cavalieri Stays Perfect For Baffert With 1st Stakes In Sunday’s Grade III, $100,000 La Canada Stakes pic.twitter.com/nhylUUHRDr — Santa Anita Park (@santaanitapark) January 20, 2025

Alpha Bella is back for a rematch in an attempt to snap a recent bout with seconditis. Since joining the John Sadler barn last summer, Alpha Bella has earned silver in the Zenyatta (G2) and Bayakoa (G3) in addition to the La Canada.

A turf performer when stabled back east, Alpha Bella’s lone stakes win to date occurred in the 1 1/2-mile La Prevoyante (G3) at Gulfstream in January 2024.

In addition to Cavalieri, trainer Bob Baffert has also entered Chilean import Richi. Although she has been confined to sprinting since her importation, winning the Las Flores (G3) and finishing third in the Santa Monica (G2) in her last two, she was a multiple Group 1 winner in her native land and has won as far as 10 furlongs.

The Beholder has attracted a pair of shippers. Tarifa was a three-time graded winner at three last season, with her only poor effort occurring in the Kentucky Oaks (G1). She was most recently second in the Falls City (G2) at Churchill Downs on Thanksgiving.

Hoosier Philly has been less consistent than Tarifa during her career, but was a stakes winner at Fair Grounds in late December and was beaten less than a length in the Houston Ladies Classic (G3) last time.

The field is rounded out by Ultimate Authority, a three-length scorer over entry-level allowance foes when last seen.

Later in the card, Mucho Del Oro defends his title against seven rivals in the $100,000 San Simeon (G3), an about 6 1/2-furlong dash over the downhill turf course.