Deadline for late Triple Crown nominations postponed

After the Kentucky Derby (G1) was transferred to the first Saturday in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the March 30 deadline for late nominations to the Triple Crown lost its urgency. Thus racing officials at Churchill Downs, the Maryland Jockey Club, and the New York Racing Association are extending the time frame to make additional 3-year-olds eligible for the Triple Crown.

According to a Sunday press release, the late nomination deadline will be determined once the dates of the other two jewels of the Triple Crown, the Preakness (G1) and Belmont (G1), are confirmed. Their respective dates of May 16 at Pimlico and June 6 at Belmont Park are now up in the air, pending public health developments as authorities race to prevent the worst scenarios of the novel coronavirus.

During the early nomination period that ended Jan. 25, the Triple Crown attracted 347 nominees. The initial fee of $600 increases to $6,000 for a sophomore nominated during the late phase, either on thetriplecrown.com or by contacting the Churchill Downs Racing Office at (502) 638-3825.