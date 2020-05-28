Laura’s Light faces eight in Honeymoon

Laura’s Light faltered when switching to a synthetic track in the Bourbonette Oaks at Turfway, checking in fourth as the favorite, and the multiple stakes-winning filly will look to rebound in Saturday’s $100,000 Honeymoon (G3) at Santa Anita. She highlights a field of nine 3-year-old fillies in the 1 1/8-mile turf affair.

After winning her debut on Golden Gate’s Tapeta in early November, Laura’s Light was bought privately by Gary Barber and transferred to Peter Miller. The daughter of outstanding first-crop sire Constitution finished second when trying turf in the Jimmy Durante (G3), and Laura’s Light notched her first stakes tally with a wire-to-wire, 3 1/4-length decision in the Blue Norther at a mile in late December.

The front-running miss showed versatility when opening her sophomore season in the Feb. 16 Sweet Life, winning from just off the pace while cutting back to 5 1/2 furlongs, and Laura’s Light will reunite with Abel Cedillo after picking up another jockey in the Bourbonette Oaks. She should be forward from the start.

Stela Star is the main rival. A maiden winner in her third start overseas, the Irish-bred filly concluded 2019 with a 1 1/2-length upset in the Killavullan (G3) at Leopardstown. Hronis Racing purchased the bay lass over the winter, and Stela Star started slowly when making her U.S. debut in the 13-horse China Doll S. at Santa Anita on March 7. She rallied well for second, beaten only a half-length, and Stela Star is eligible to move forward in her second start for John Sadler. Flavien Prat picks up the mount.

Fourth when making her stakes debut in the Blue Norther, Parkour will return to stakes competition for Richard Mandella after posting a sharp allowance win in late March. Mike Smith has the call. Jeff Mullins has a pair of multiple stakes-placed fillies in the lineup, Croughavouke and K P Dreamin.