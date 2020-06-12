San Francisco Mile features Restrainedvengence, Neptune’s Storm

Restrainedvengence can handle pretty much any surface, which makes him especially dangerous in Sunday’s $250,000 San Francisco Mile (G3), the signature event of the season at Golden Gate Fields.

A stakes winner on both the turf and Tapeta at Golden Gate, Restrainedvengence has won three of his past four tries against stakes company, the most recent being a hard-fought head score in the All American S. on May 25 over the main track.

The possibility of a bounce less than three weeks later, and the presence of other pace elements in the field, are the main concern for the son of Hold Me Back, who will again be ridden by Hall of Famer Kent Desormeaux.

Front-running Kiwi’s Dream, worn down in the stretch of the All American by Restrainedvengence, has enjoyed solid form since joining the Victor Trujillo barn this season. However, his turf form is not as stellar.

More imposing from that, and a class perspective, is Neptune’s Storm, who captured the Hill Prince (G2) and ran a close second in the Hollywood Derby (G1) last term. The Richard Baltas trainee weakened in the final quarter-mile of the May 25 Shoemaker Mile (G1), a race he perhaps needed following a long layoff.

Camino Del Paraiso, three lengths third in the All American, placed twice at Grade 3 level on turf at Santa Anita over the winter. Majestic Eagle and Murad Khan have useful Southern California form as well, while Simply Breathless will attempt to become only the second mare ever to win the San Francisco Mile following Tuzla in 1999.