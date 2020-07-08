Rushing Fall faces seven in Jenny Wiley title defense; Alms tops Appalachian

A four-time Grade 1 winner, Rushing Fall will seek her second consecutive edition of Saturday’s $350,000 Jenny Wiley (G1) at Keeneland. The 5-year-old mare led wire-to-wire when posting a comfortable one-length decision last year, and the Chad Brown trainee exits a nice win in her seasonal debut, the June 3 Beaugay (G3) at Belmont Park.

Regular rider Javier Castellano will be up on the front-running daughter of More Than Ready, and Rushing Fall will face seven rivals in the 1 1/16-mile turf affair.

Once-beaten Brazilian import Jolie Olimpica invades from California for Richard Mandella. An odds-on winner of the May 25 Monrovia (G2) at Santa Anita, the 4-year-old Drosselmeyer filly will be ridden by Mike Smith. Toinette posted a 3 3/4-length tally in the June 20 Wilshire (G3) at Santa Anita, and the 5-year-old Scat Daddy mare has won three of her last four for Neil Drysdale. Flavien Prat retains the mount.

Secret Message and La Signare, the 1-2 finishers in the May 30 Mint Julep (G3) at Churchill Downs, are also entered. Juliet Foxtrot, runner-up to champion turf mare Uni in the First Lady (G1) at Keeneland last October, will make her second start of 2020 for Brad Cox. Luis Saez will pilot the Grade 3 winner.

Earlier on the 10-race program, Alms heads six 3-year-old fillies in the $150,000 Appalachian (G2) at a mile on turf. The Michael Stidham charge won her first four starts, including a pair of Grade 3 stakes, but the City Zip filly will look to rebound after a fifth as the favorite in the May 23 Tepin S. at Churchill Downs. Rosario has the call.

Her rivals include Mariafoot, a two-time winner in France who will make her U.S. debut for Cherie DeVaux; stakes-placed Walk in Marrakesh; and last-out maiden scorer Passion Factor.