Tiz the Law the early favorite for Pool 6 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Unbeaten from three starts this year, Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Tiz the Law has been tabbed as the 5-2 morning line favorite for Pool 6 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) that runs Friday to Sunday.

Pool 6 will be offered concurrently with Pool 2 of the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby to the first Friday and Saturday in September, respectively. An additional future wager pool will be offered for the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby on Aug. 7-9.

The KDFW pool opens at noon (EDT) Friday, and closes Sunday at 6 p.m. The Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will close 30 minutes later at 6:30 p.m.

Owned by Sackatoga Stables and trained by Barclay Tagg, Tiz the Law will make his final Kentucky Derby prep in the Aug. 8 Travers (G1) at Saratoga. The New York-bred son of Constitution has been one of the top individual betting favorites in each of the first five pools of the KDFW. So far, the highest odds that Tiz the Law offered was 11-1 in Pool 1. In the last four pools, he closed at odds of 8-1, 7-1, 7-1 and 2-1, respectively.

Blue Grass (G1) winner Art Collector comes next on the morning line at 9-2, and Santa Anita Derby (G1) victor Honor A. P. is the 5-1 third choice on Mike Battaglia’s morning line.

Other betting interests in Pool 6 include Los Alamitos Derby (G3) winner Uncle Chuck (10-1); and Santa Anita Derby runner-up Authentic (10-1); and Belmont Stakes runner-up Dr Post. Authentic and Dr Post will square off in Saturday’s Haskell Stakes (G1) at Monmouth Park.

Seven betting interests in Pool 6 of the KDFW were not offered in Pool 5: Attachment Rate (50-1); Dean Martini (50-1); Major Fed (50-1); Modernist (50-1); Shared Sense (30-1); South Bend (50-1); and Storm the Court (50-1). This is the first pool that Attachment Rate, Dean Martini and Shared Sense have been offered and the first time since Pool 1 that South Bend has been offered.

Dean Martini, Rushie and Shared Sense are not currently nominated to the Kentucky Derby but can become eligible with a $45,000 late payment due at the time of entry.

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.kentuckyderby.com/futurewager.