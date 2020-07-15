Gamine pegged as 9-5 morning line choice for Kentucky Oaks Future Wager Pool 2

An 18 3/4-length winner of June 20 Acorn (G1) in stakes-record time, Gamine has been installed as the prohibitive 9-5 morning line favorite for Pool 2 of the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager that will be offered Friday-Sunday.

This is the final future wager for the Kentucky Oaks, which has been postponed to Sept. 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pool 2 runs concurrently with Pool 6 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW). Both pools open at noon (EDT) Friday, and the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will close 30 minutes after the KDFW at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gamine, who is campaigned by Michael Petersen and trained by Bob Baffert, edged Speech in a Oaklawn Park allowance two starts back (disqualified post-race) and was flattered when that rival came back to win last Saturday’s Ashland (G1) at Keeneland. Speech is listed at 8-1 in Pool 2.

Swiss Skydiver, a convincing winner of the Santa Anita Oaks (G2), Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), and Fantasy (G3), is the 3-1 second choice on the morning line. Trainer Kenny McPeek indicated she likely would point towards the Oaks following her runner-up effort against males in last Saturday’s Blue Grass (G2), but connections remain eligible to have a change in heart during the lead-up to the Run for the Roses.

Other fillies in Pool 2 of the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager include Santa Ysabel (G3) winner Donna Veloce (12-1); Rachel Alexandra (G2) scorer Finite; Ashland runner-up Venetian Harbor (12-1); and Indiana Oaks (G3) winner Shedaresthedevil (30-1).

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.kentuckyderby.com/futurewager.