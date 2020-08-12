Thoughtfully scores emphatically in Adirondack

Thoughtfully turned in another dominating victory when taking Wednesday’s $145,500 Adirondack Stakes (G2) for juvenile fillies at Saratoga by five lengths for owner Heider Family Stables and trainer Steve Asmussen.

An 8 3/4-length winner of her debut on June 11 at Churchill Downs, Thoughtfully overcame some lost position on the turn and passed all four of her rivals in the final quarter-mile under Ricardo Santana Jr., who guided the the daughter of Tapit to victory in a time of 1:17.20 for 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track.

The even-money favorite, Thoughtfully returned $4. Make Mischief finished second by a length over Ava’s Grace, with Lilac Lace fourth and second choice Lucifers Lair the distant trailer.

This was the third Adirondack win for Asmussen, who previously trained champion My Miss Aurelia in 2011 and Just Wicked in 2015.

Bred in Kentucky by Gainesway Thoroughbreds, Thoughtfully was a $950,000 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling. A half-sister to Grade 2 winner Annual Report, she was produced by Pension, a daughter of Seeking the Gold and the Grade 1-winning Furlough. She descends from 1966 3-year-old filly champion Lady Pitt.

Thoughtfully now has career earnings of $127,564.