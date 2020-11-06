Essential Quality remains perfect in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Essential Quality confirmed his status as a leading contender for the 2021 Kentucky Derby in Friday’s $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), rallying past 94-1 longshot Hot Rod Charlie to score by three-quarters of a length.

Luis Saez was up for Brad Cox on the Godolphin homebred son of three-time leading sire Tapit, and Essential Quality improved to 3-for-3 in his career when completing 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.09. Cox also won the Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) with Aunt Pearl on Friday.

A convincing maiden winner on the Kentucky Derby undercard, Essential Quality was exiting a front-running, 3 1/4-length triumph in the Oct. 3 Breeders’ Futurity (G1) at Keeneland.

The gray colt switched to rating tactics in the Juvenile and left the starting gate as the 7-2 second choice among 14 runners.

A hot pace developed up front as the expected pacesetter, 9-10 favorite Jackie’s Warrior, was beaten to the early lead by 41-1 outsider Dreamer’s Disease, who sped through wicked opening splits of :22.58 and :45.31 while being chased the 37-1 Likeable. Jackie’s Warrior was up close tracking the leaders.

Essential Quality settled nearly 10 lengths back in eight during the opening half-mile, and began to edge closer on the outside entering the far turn. Jackie’s Warrior launched his bid rounding the bend and Hot Rod Charlie emerged out of the pack to challenge for the lead while three win entering the stretch.

Jackie Warrior struck the front entering the short stretch at Keeneland, but Hot Rod Charlie was poised to go past and Essential Quality was closing rapidly on the far outside. Hot Rod Charlie took the lead in deep stretch but could not withstand the momentum of Essential Quality, who powered past to win going away under the wire.

Hot Rod Charlie, who was overlooked for Doug O’Neill following a neck maiden win at Santa Anita on Oct. 2, wound up 1 1/4 lengths better than 30-1 Keepmeinmind, who closed from last in the early stages. Jackie’s Warrior weakened to fourth and was followed by Rombauer, Dreamer’s Disease, King Fury, Classier, Sittin On Go, Reinvestment Risk, Calibrate, Camp Hope, Likeable, and Next.

After earning 10 points in the Breeders’ Futurity, Essential Quality picked up another 20 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifier.

The Kentucky-bred hails from the stakes-placed Delightful Quality. She is a daughter of Elusive Quality, the sire of 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Smarty Jones, and Delightful Quality is a half-sister to the Godolphin-owned 2005 champion 2-year-old filly Folklore.