Monomoy Girl sells for $9.5 million, stays with Cox

The evening after becoming a two-time Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) winner, champion Monomoy Girl commanded $9.5 million at Sunday’s Fasig-Tipton November Sale. B. Wayne Hughes’ Spendthrift Farm purchased the 5-year-old mare, who will remain in training with Brad Cox.

😏 exciting times ahead! Welcome to the team MONOMOY GIRL! @bradcoxracing 🔥 https://t.co/oGBfcPKqdB — Spendthrift Farm (@spendthriftfarm) November 9, 2020

Monomoy Girl, who initially sold for $100,000 as a Keeneland September yearling, has compiled a nearly flawless record of 15-3-2-0 with earnings of $4,426,818. An Eclipse Award-winning 3-year-old filly in 2018, the daughter of Tapizar captured such major races as the Kentucky Oaks (G1), Ashland (G1), Acorn (G1), and Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) en route to the Distaff. Monomoy Girl was sidelined throughout 2019, but returned to take all four starts this season including the La Troienne (G1) and Saturday’s Distaff.

Campaigned by Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables, Monomoy Girl was consigned by Elite, agent, as Hip No. 192. She is a half-sister to Mr. Monomoy, winner of a division of the Risen Star (G2) earlier this year, as well as promising juvenile Superman Shaq. They are all out of Drumette, by Henny Hughes, who is the sire of Spendthrift’s four-time champion and three-time Breeders’ Cup star Beholder.

Rushing Fall, just denied in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1), went for $5.5 million to Jamie McCalmont on behalf of Coolmore’s M.V. Magnier. Last year’s champion turf mare Uni, fifth as the defending champion in the Mile (G1), brought $4.1 million from Peter Brant’s White Birch Farm. Spendthrift also picked up Got Stormy, last year’s Mile runner-up and Saturday’s Turf Sprint (G1) fifth, for $2.75 million, and reportedly will send her back to trainer Mark Casse for a 2021 campaign.

Monomoy Girl’s leading rival from their 3-year-old days, Midnight Bisou, was sold for $5 million. Co-owner Chuck Allen made the winning bid to buy out partners Bloom Racing Stable and Madaket Stable. The champion older dirt female of 2019 was expected to cross swords with Monomoy Girl in the Breeders’ Cup, but retired with an injury prior to her intended prep in the Spinster (G1).

Spendthrift’s other acquisitions near the top of the leaderboard were multiple Grade 1 winners Bast ($4.2 million), carrying her first foal by Justify, and She’s a Julie ($4 million), offered as a broodmare prospect.

The RNA story of the night was Flawless, dam of reigning Kentucky Derby (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) hero Authentic, whose hammer price was $4.1 million. Supplemented to the sale yesterday evening, and the last to go through the ring as Hip 288, Peter Blum’s 13-year-old mare is carrying a full sibling to the likely Horse of the Year.

Complete results are available at fasigtipton.com.