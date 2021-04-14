Get to know the 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders

With the scoring races completed and the leaderboard finalized, the field for the 147th Kentucky Derby (G1) is coming into clearer focus.

Unbeaten champion Essential Quality ranks as the early favorite as well as the leader in points. A series of upsets in recent preps has scrambled the picture, though, suggesting that up-and-comers could challenge the established star and make for a wide-open Derby.

Here are the contenders for the May 1 Run for the Roses, listed in points order. For horses with the same points total, ranking is determined by non-restricted stakes earnings.

ESSENTIAL QUALITY (140 points)

Last year’s champion two-year-old male after winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), the tactically versatile colt has stayed perfect this season with victories in the Southwest (G3) and Blue Grass (G2).

Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Luis Saez

Pedigree: Tapit-Delightful Quality, by Elusive Quality

More on Essential Quality

HOT ROD CHARLIE (110 points)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up punched his ticket with a front-running score in the Louisiana Derby (G2) in track-record time at Fair Grounds.

Owners: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing & Strauss Bros Racing; Trainer: Doug O’Neill; Jockey: Flavien Prat

Pedigree: Oxbow-Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie

More on Hot Rod Charlie

SUPER STOCK (109 points)

Hitherto fringe player jumped up with a career-best performance in a 12-1 Arkansas Derby (G1) upset.

Owners: Erv Woolsey and Keith Asmussen; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Ricardo Santana

Pedigree: Dialed In-Super Girlie, by Closing Argument

More on Super Stock

LIKE THE KING (104 points)

Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) winner over Turfway’s Tapeta surface faces the dirt question.

Owner: M Racing Group; Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

Pedigree: Palace Malice-Like a Queen, by Corinthian

More on Like the King

KNOWN AGENDA (102 points)

Florida Derby (G1) romper is 2-for-2 since adding blinkers.

Owner: St. Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Irad Ortiz

Pedigree: Curlin-Byrama, by Byron

More on Known Agenda

ROCK YOUR WORLD (100 points)

Unbeaten colt switched from turf to dirt to wire the Santa Anita Derby (G1).

Owners: Hronis Racing & Talla Racing; Trainer: John Sadler; Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

Pedigree: Candy Ride-Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker

More on Rock Your World

BOURBONIC (100 points)

Closer got up at odds of 72-1 in the biggest upset in Wood Memorial (G2) history.

Owner: Calumet Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Pedigree: Bernardini-Dancing Afleet, by Afleet Alex

More on Bourbonic

MEDINA SPIRIT (74 points)

Gutsy Robert B. Lewis (G3) winner has since placed second in both the San Felipe (G2) and Santa Anita Derby.

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez

Pedigree: Protonico-Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed

More on Medina Spirit

CONCERT TOUR (70 points)

Rebel (G2) conqueror lost his perfect record when third as the odds-on favorite in the Arkansas Derby.

Owner: Gary and Mary West; Trainer: Bob Baffert

Pedigree: Street Sense-Purse Strings, by Tapit

More on Concert Tour

MIDNIGHT BOURBON (66 points)

Lecomte (G3) winner went on to place in the Risen Star (G2) and Louisiana Derby.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Mike Smith

Pedigree: Tiznow-Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon

More on Midnight Bourbon

MANDALOUN (52 points)

Risen Star hero comes off a perplexingly dull sixth in the Louisiana Derby.

Owner: Juddmonte Farms; Trainer: Brad Cox

Pedigree: Into Mischief-Brooch, by Empire Maker

More on Mandaloun

CADDO RIVER (50 points)

Smarty Jones romper rebounded from a Rebel clunker to finish second in the Arkansas Derby.

Owner: Shortleaf Stable; Trainer: Brad Cox

Pedigree: Hard Spun-Pangburn, by Congrats

More on Caddo River

HIGHLY MOTIVATED (50 points)

Keeneland track record-setter nearly wired the Blue Grass in his two-turn debut.

Owner: Klaravich Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Javier Castellano

Pedigree: Into Mischief-Strong Incentive, by Warrior’s Reward

More on Highly Motivated

HELIUM (50 points)

Tampa Bay Derby (G2) winner is 3-for-3 but attempting Derby off two-month freshening.

Owner: D J Stable; Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Pedigree: Ironicus-Thundering Emilia, by Thunder Gulch

More on Helium

PANADOL (40 points)

UAE Derby (G2) runner-up would be a pace factor and the lone international shipper.

Owner: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al Maktoum; Trainer: Salem bin Ghadayer

Pedigree: Flatter-Arradoul, by Dixieland Band

More on Panadol

SOUP AND SANDWICH (40 points)

Florida Derby pacesetter held for a clear second in his stakes debut.

Owner: Live Oak Plantation; Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Pedigree: Into Mischief-Souper Scoop, by Tapit

More on Soup and Sandwich

DYNAMIC ONE (40 points)

Wood Memorial runner-up was just nailed by a head after a wide trip.

Owners: Repole Stable, Phipps Stable & St. Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Pedigree: Union Rags-Beat the Drums, by Smart Strike

More on Dynamic One

CROWDED TRADE (40 points)

Gotham near-misser and Wood third could aim for the Preakness (G1).

Owner: Klaravich Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown

Pedigree: More Than Ready-Maude S, by Jump Start

More on Crowded Trade

SAINTHOOD (40 points)

Jeff Ruby Steaks runner-up could have gone closer if not for a troubled trip.

Owners: WinStar Farm & CHC; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Mshawish-Lemon Hero, by Lemon Drop Kid

More on Sainthood

ROMBAUER (34 points)

El Camino Real Derby winner comes off a third in the Blue Grass.

Owners: John and Diane Fradkin; Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Pedigree: Twirling Candy-Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal

More on Rombauer

HORSES ON THE “BUBBLE”

21. HIDDEN STASH (32 points)

Tampa Bay Derby runner-up was most recently fourth in the Blue Grass.

Owner: BBN Racing; Trainer: Vicki Oliver

Pedigree: Constitution-Making Mark Money, by Smart Strike

More on Hidden Stash

22. DREAM SHAKE (30 points)

Flashy debut winner has placed third in both the San Felipe and Santa Anita Derby.

Owners: Exline-Border Racing, SAF Racing & Richard Hausman; Trainer: Peter Eurton

Pedigree: Twirling Candy-Even Song, by Street Cry

More on Dream Shake

23. O BESOS (25 points)

Hard-charging third in Louisiana Derby was improving from a fourth in the Risen Star.

Owners: L. Barrett Bernard, Tagg Team Racing & West Point Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Greg Foley

Pedigree: Orb-Snuggs and Kisses, by Soto

More on O Besos

24. GET HER NUMBER (20 points)

Last fall’s American Pharoah (G1) winner was fourth in the Arkansas Derby.

Owner: Gary Barber; Trainer: Peter Miller

Pedigree: Dialed In-Fancier, by Bernstein

More on Get Her Number

25. HOZIER (20 points)

Rebel runner-up regressed to sixth in the Arkansas Derby.

Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm & Robert Masterson; Trainer: Bob Baffert

Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile-Merry Meadow, by Henny Hughes

More on Hozier

26. KING FURY (20 points)

$950,000 yearling took a big step forward to upset the Lexington (G3) in his sophomore debut.

Owners: Fern Circle Stables & Three Chimneys Farm; Trainer: Ken McPeek

Pedigree: Curlin-Taris, by Flatter

More on King Fury

27. HOCKEY DAD (20 points)

Jeff Ruby Steaks third dropped back to a distant eighth in the Lexington slop.

Owner: Reddam Racing; Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Pedigree: Nyquist-Ann Summers Gold, by Yankee Victor

More on Hockey Dad

28. KEEPMEINMIND (18 points)

Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) winner and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile third has been unplaced in both starts this season, the Rebel and Blue Grass.

Owners: Spendthrift Farm, Cypress Creek & Arnold Bennewith; Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Pedigree: Laoban-Inclination, by Victory Gallop

More on Keepmeinmind