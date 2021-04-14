Get to know the 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders

With the scoring races completed and the leaderboard finalized, the field for the 147th Kentucky Derby (G1) is coming into clearer focus.
Unbeaten champion Essential Quality ranks as the early favorite as well as the leader in points. A series of upsets in recent preps has scrambled the picture, though, suggesting that up-and-comers could challenge the established star and make for a wide-open Derby.
Here are the contenders for the May 1 Run for the Roses, listed in points order. For horses with the same points total, ranking is determined by non-restricted stakes earnings.
ESSENTIAL QUALITY (140 points)
Last year’s champion two-year-old male after winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), the tactically versatile colt has stayed perfect this season with victories in the Southwest (G3) and Blue Grass (G2).
Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Luis Saez
Pedigree: Tapit-Delightful Quality, by Elusive Quality
HOT ROD CHARLIE (110 points)
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up punched his ticket with a front-running score in the Louisiana Derby (G2) in track-record time at Fair Grounds.
Owners: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing & Strauss Bros Racing; Trainer: Doug O’Neill; Jockey: Flavien Prat
Pedigree: Oxbow-Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie
SUPER STOCK (109 points)
Hitherto fringe player jumped up with a career-best performance in a 12-1 Arkansas Derby (G1) upset.
Owners: Erv Woolsey and Keith Asmussen; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Ricardo Santana
Pedigree: Dialed In-Super Girlie, by Closing Argument
LIKE THE KING (104 points)
Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) winner over Turfway’s Tapeta surface faces the dirt question.
Owner: M Racing Group; Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke
Pedigree: Palace Malice-Like a Queen, by Corinthian
KNOWN AGENDA (102 points)
Florida Derby (G1) romper is 2-for-2 since adding blinkers.
Owner: St. Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Irad Ortiz
Pedigree: Curlin-Byrama, by Byron
ROCK YOUR WORLD (100 points)
Unbeaten colt switched from turf to dirt to wire the Santa Anita Derby (G1).
Owners: Hronis Racing & Talla Racing; Trainer: John Sadler; Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
Pedigree: Candy Ride-Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker
BOURBONIC (100 points)
Closer got up at odds of 72-1 in the biggest upset in Wood Memorial (G2) history.
Owner: Calumet Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche
Pedigree: Bernardini-Dancing Afleet, by Afleet Alex
MEDINA SPIRIT (74 points)
Gutsy Robert B. Lewis (G3) winner has since placed second in both the San Felipe (G2) and Santa Anita Derby.
Owner: Zedan Racing Stables; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez
Pedigree: Protonico-Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed
CONCERT TOUR (70 points)
Rebel (G2) conqueror lost his perfect record when third as the odds-on favorite in the Arkansas Derby.
Owner: Gary and Mary West; Trainer: Bob Baffert
Pedigree: Street Sense-Purse Strings, by Tapit
MIDNIGHT BOURBON (66 points)
Lecomte (G3) winner went on to place in the Risen Star (G2) and Louisiana Derby.
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Mike Smith
Pedigree: Tiznow-Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon
MANDALOUN (52 points)
Risen Star hero comes off a perplexingly dull sixth in the Louisiana Derby.
Owner: Juddmonte Farms; Trainer: Brad Cox
Pedigree: Into Mischief-Brooch, by Empire Maker
CADDO RIVER (50 points)
Smarty Jones romper rebounded from a Rebel clunker to finish second in the Arkansas Derby.
Owner: Shortleaf Stable; Trainer: Brad Cox
Pedigree: Hard Spun-Pangburn, by Congrats
HIGHLY MOTIVATED (50 points)
Keeneland track record-setter nearly wired the Blue Grass in his two-turn debut.
Owner: Klaravich Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Javier Castellano
Pedigree: Into Mischief-Strong Incentive, by Warrior’s Reward
HELIUM (50 points)
Tampa Bay Derby (G2) winner is 3-for-3 but attempting Derby off two-month freshening.
Owner: D J Stable; Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Pedigree: Ironicus-Thundering Emilia, by Thunder Gulch
PANADOL (40 points)
UAE Derby (G2) runner-up would be a pace factor and the lone international shipper.
Owner: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al Maktoum; Trainer: Salem bin Ghadayer
Pedigree: Flatter-Arradoul, by Dixieland Band
SOUP AND SANDWICH (40 points)
Florida Derby pacesetter held for a clear second in his stakes debut.
Owner: Live Oak Plantation; Trainer: Mark Casse; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Pedigree: Into Mischief-Souper Scoop, by Tapit
DYNAMIC ONE (40 points)
Wood Memorial runner-up was just nailed by a head after a wide trip.
Owners: Repole Stable, Phipps Stable & St. Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Pedigree: Union Rags-Beat the Drums, by Smart Strike
CROWDED TRADE (40 points)
Gotham near-misser and Wood third could aim for the Preakness (G1).
Owner: Klaravich Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown
Pedigree: More Than Ready-Maude S, by Jump Start
SAINTHOOD (40 points)
Jeff Ruby Steaks runner-up could have gone closer if not for a troubled trip.
Owners: WinStar Farm & CHC; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Mshawish-Lemon Hero, by Lemon Drop Kid
ROMBAUER (34 points)
El Camino Real Derby winner comes off a third in the Blue Grass.
Owners: John and Diane Fradkin; Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Pedigree: Twirling Candy-Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal
HORSES ON THE “BUBBLE”
21. HIDDEN STASH (32 points)
Tampa Bay Derby runner-up was most recently fourth in the Blue Grass.
Owner: BBN Racing; Trainer: Vicki Oliver
Pedigree: Constitution-Making Mark Money, by Smart Strike
22. DREAM SHAKE (30 points)
Flashy debut winner has placed third in both the San Felipe and Santa Anita Derby.
Owners: Exline-Border Racing, SAF Racing & Richard Hausman; Trainer: Peter Eurton
Pedigree: Twirling Candy-Even Song, by Street Cry
23. O BESOS (25 points)
Hard-charging third in Louisiana Derby was improving from a fourth in the Risen Star.
Owners: L. Barrett Bernard, Tagg Team Racing & West Point Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Greg Foley
Pedigree: Orb-Snuggs and Kisses, by Soto
24. GET HER NUMBER (20 points)
Last fall’s American Pharoah (G1) winner was fourth in the Arkansas Derby.
Owner: Gary Barber; Trainer: Peter Miller
Pedigree: Dialed In-Fancier, by Bernstein
25. HOZIER (20 points)
Rebel runner-up regressed to sixth in the Arkansas Derby.
Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm & Robert Masterson; Trainer: Bob Baffert
Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile-Merry Meadow, by Henny Hughes
26. KING FURY (20 points)
$950,000 yearling took a big step forward to upset the Lexington (G3) in his sophomore debut.
Owners: Fern Circle Stables & Three Chimneys Farm; Trainer: Ken McPeek
Pedigree: Curlin-Taris, by Flatter
27. HOCKEY DAD (20 points)
Jeff Ruby Steaks third dropped back to a distant eighth in the Lexington slop.
Owner: Reddam Racing; Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Pedigree: Nyquist-Ann Summers Gold, by Yankee Victor
28. KEEPMEINMIND (18 points)
Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) winner and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile third has been unplaced in both starts this season, the Rebel and Blue Grass.
Owners: Spendthrift Farm, Cypress Creek & Arnold Bennewith; Trainer: Robertino Diodoro
Pedigree: Laoban-Inclination, by Victory Gallop
