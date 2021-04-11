Super Stock surges late to upend Arkansas Derby rivals

Super Stock stamped his Kentucky Derby ticket with a 12-1 upset in Saturday’s $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1), powering his way to the lead in the stretch and drawing away to a 2 1/2-length decision. Ricardo Santana Jr. was up for trainer Steve Asmusen, who notched a record-equaling fifth Arkansas Derby win.

Asmussen trains the Dialed In colt for his dad, Keith Asmussen, and Erv Woolsey.

Pacesetter Caddo River re-rallied late to edge previously unbeaten Rebel S. (G2) winner Concert Tour, the 3-10 favorite, for runner-up honors in the major Kentucky Derby qualifier, which awarded points on a 100-40-20-10 basis to the top four finishers.

Super Stock was making his second of the season in the 1 1/8-mile race, recording a non-threatening fourth in the March 13 Rebel following a five-month layoff.

He also finished third in a pair of points-scoring races last year, the Breeders’ Futurity (G1) and Iroquois S. (G3), before concluding his juvenile season with a close second in the Street Sense S. at Churchill Downs in mid-October.

The bay sophomore settled a couple of lengths off the lead in third in the six-horse Arkansas Derby, as Caddo River showed the way through opening splits in :22.62, :46.21, and 1:11.25 while being closely tracked by Concert Tour in second. Concert Tour advanced to take a short lead entering the stretch.

Super Stock came under a ride nearing the completion of the far turn. He began to make serious headway when being guided to the outside with about a furlong remaining, closing resolutely to overhaul Concert Tour and draw clear.

The winner stopped the teletimer in 1:50.92.

Caddo River, the 3-1 second choice, wound up a head better than Concert Tour. It was another half-length to Get Her Number, who wound up 10 1/2 lengths better than Last Samurai, and Hozier trailed.

Bred in Kentucky by Pedro and P.J. Gonzalez, Super Stock was purchased for $70,000 as a yearling at the 2019 Keeneland September sale. He counts Grade 1-placed Boujie Girl as a half-sister, both are out of the Closing Argument mare Super Girlie.