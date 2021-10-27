October 27, 2021

Official 2021 Breeders’ Cup Pre-Entries

Covfefe wins Breeders' Cup F&M Sprint
The pre-entries for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar on Nov. 5-6 have been released, with a field of 10 in line to compete for the fixture’s centerpiece, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). Morning-Line odds will be drawn during the official draw Breeders’ Cup week.

The field for the 1 1/4-mile classic includes the nation’s top older male, Knicks Go, and leading three-year-olds Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, and Medina Spirit. Knicks Go and Essential Quality captured the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and Juvenile (G1), respectively, at Keeneland last year.

Less-than-capacity fields are the norm in the Breeders’ Cup dirt races. The Distaff (G1), headlined by Letruska, has 11 pre-entries, while Friday’s Juvenile Fillies (G1) and Saturday’s Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) will have maximum fields of eight and seven, respectively. Zulu Echo figures as a strong favorite in the Juvenile Fillies, while defending champion Gamine will be an even shorter price in the Filly and Mare Sprint.

Unsurprisingly, all Breeders’ Cup turf events are oversubscribed, with the Turf (G1) and Mile (G1) each attracting more than 20 pre-entries. Tarnawa (Turf), Order of Australia (Mile), Glass Slippers (Turf Sprint [G1]), and Audarya (Filly and Mare Turf [G1]) have all been entered to defend their respective titles.

Japan will have one of its largest Breeders’ Cup contingents ever. Their representatives include Jasper Great and Jasper Krone (Juvenile), Jasper Prince and Pingxiang (Dirt Mile), Loves Only You (Filly and Mare Turf), Matera Sky (Sprint [G1]), Vin de Garde (Mile), and Marche Lorraine (Distaff).

*denotes Breeders’ Cup Challenge Winner
+denotes qualification based on points
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021
FUTURE STARS FRIDAY

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint – 6th Race, Post Time 2:50 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF SPRINT (G2) is a 5 1/2-furlong race for 2-year-olds to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
Armor (GB)Richard Hannon
*Averly JaneWesley A. Ward
DerrynaneChristophe Clement
Go Bears Go (IRE)David Loughnane
Hierarchy (IRE)Hugo Palmer
*One TimerLarry Rivelli
Quick Suzy (IRE)Gavin Cromwell
Run Curtis RunMichael J. Maker
*SlipstreamChristophe Clement
Twilight Gleaming (IRE)Wesley A. Ward
Twilight Jet (IRE)Michael O’Callaghan
Vertiginous (IRE)Brian Meehan

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

13Time to PartyPeter Miller
14KaufymakerWesley A. Ward
15Makin My MoveJohn C. Kimmel DVM
16Thunder Love (GB)George Boughey
17ElevadoMike Puype
18Baby StepsRyan Hanson
19SumterRichard E. Mandella
Total Horses in Race: 19
Slipstream has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
Baby Steps has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies – 7th Race, Post Time 3:30 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES (G1) is a 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old fillies. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
*Ain’t EasyPhilip D’Amato
Cairo MemoriesBob Hess
Desert DawnPhilip D’Amato
*Echo ZuluSteven M. Asmussen
*Hidden ConnectionBret Calhoun
*Juju’s MapBrad Cox
NestTodd A. Pletcher
SequistDallas Stewart
TarabiCherie DeVaux
Total Horses in Race: 9
Cairo Memories has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf – 8th Race, Post Time 4:10 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old fillies to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
+Bubble RockBrad Cox
Cachet (IRE)George Boughey
Cairo MemoriesBob Hess
*California AngelGeorge Leonard III
Consumer SpendingChad C. Brown
+Diamond WowPatrick L. Biancone
*Hello You (IRE)David Loughnane
Koala PrincessArnaud Delacour
Malavath (IRE)Francis-Henri Graffard
Mise En Scene (GB)James Ferguson
+Pizza BiancaChristophe Clement
+Sail ByLeah Gyarmati
TurnerlooseBrad Cox
Zain Claudette (IRE)Ismail Mohammed

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15HaughtyChad C. Brown
16Helens Well (IRE)Philip D’Amato
17Crazyland (GB)Clive G. Cox
18Baby StepsRyan Hanson
Total Horses in Race: 18
Cairo Memories has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies
Baby Steps has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile – 9th Race, Post Time 4:50 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE (G1) is a 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
American SanctuaryChristopher Davis
BarossaBob Baffert
CommandperformanceTodd A. Pletcher
*CornicheBob Baffert
Double ThunderTodd A. Pletcher
Giant GameDale L. Romans
*Jack ChristopherChad C. Brown
Jasper GreatHideyuki Mori
Jasper KroneHideyuki Mori
Oviatt ClassJ. Keith Desormeaux
PappacapMark E. Casse
PinehurstBob Baffert
*Rattle N RollKenneth G. McPeek
Tough to TameChristopher Davis
Total Horses in Race: 14
Jasper Krone has first preference in the Juvenile Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf – 10th Race, Post Time 5:30 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
*Albahr (GB)Charlie Appleby
+AnnapolisTodd A. Pletcher
+CoinageMark E. Casse
Dakota GoldDanny Gargan
Dubawi Legend (IRE)Hugo Palmer
Glounthaune (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
+Grafton StreetMark E. Casse
Great Max (IRE)Michael Bell
MackinnonDoug F. O’Neill
Modern Games (IRE)Charlie Appleby
+Portfolio CompanyChad C. Brown
+SlipstreamChristophe Clement
Stolen BaseMichael J. Maker
*Tiz the BombKenneth G. McPeek

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15CredibilityMark E. Casse
16Ready to PurrformBrad Cox
17VerbalChad C. Brown
18Jasper KroneHideyuki Mori
19Detroit CityJack Sisterson
20Royal SpiritTodd A. Pletcher
Total Horses in Race: 20
Slipstream has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Jasper Krone has second preference in the Juvenile

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint – 4th Race, Post Time 12:05 pm (PT)

HorseTrainer
Bella SofiaRudy Rodriguez
*Ce CeMichael W. McCarthy
EdgewayJohn W. Sadler
Estilo TalentosoJuan Arriagada
*GamineBob Baffert
Proud EmmaPeter Miller
Truth HurtsChad Summers
Total Horses in Race: 7

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint – 5th Race, Post Time 12:40 pm (PT)

HorseTrainer
*A Case of You (IRE)Adrian McGuinness
Arrest Me RedWesley A. Ward
*Casa CreedWilliam I. Mott
+Charmaine’s MiaPhilip D’Amato
Emaraaty Ana (GB)Kevin A. Ryan
Extravagant KidBrendan P. Walsh
Fast BoatJoe Sharp
*Gear JockeyGeorge R. Arnold II
Glass Slippers (GB)Kevin A. Ryan
+Golden PalWesley A. Ward
KimariWesley A. Ward
+Lieutenant DanSteven Miyadi

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

13CaravelH. Graham Motion
14BombardRichard E. Mandella
15The Critical WayJose H. Delgado
16Chaos TheoryBob Hess
17Beer Can ManMark Glatt
18Commander (FR)Peter Miller
19Hollywood TalentJuan C. Vazquez
Total Horses in Race: 19
Casa Creed has first preference in the Mile

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile – 6th Race, Post Time 1:19 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP DIRT MILE (G1) is a one-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
C Z RocketPeter Miller
Eight RingsBob Baffert
*GinobiliRichard Baltas
Jasper PrinceHideyuki Mori
Life Is GoodTodd A. Pletcher
Mind ControlTodd A. Pletcher
PingxiangHideyuki Mori
RestrainedvengenceVal Brinkerhoff
*Silver StateSteven M. Asmussen
Snapper SinclairSteven M. Asmussen
Stilleto BoyEd J. Moger Jr.
Total Horses in Race: 11
C Z Rocket has first preference in the Sprint
Pingxiang has second preference in the Sprint
Snapper Sinclair has second preference in the Mile
Stilleto Boy has first preference in the Classic

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 1:59 pm (PT)

THE BREEDERS’ CUP FILLY & MARE TURF (G1) is a 1 3/16-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
Audarya (FR)James R. Fanshawe
+DogtagRichard E. Mandella
*Going to VegasRichard Baltas
La Joconde (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
Love (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
Loves Only You (JPN)Yoshito Yahagi
+My Sister Nat (FR)Chad C. Brown
Pocket Square (GB)Chad C. Brown
*Queen Supreme (IRE)Andrew Balding
*Reina de Mollendo (ARG)Kenneth G. McPeek
*Rougir (FR)Cedric Rossi
Tarnawa (IRE)Dermot K. Weld
Teona (IRE)Roger Varian
*War Like GoddessWilliam I. Mott

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15Acanella (GB)Ger Lyons
16Ocean Road (IRE)Hugo Palmer
Total Horses in Race: 16
Tarnawa (IRE) has first preference in the Turf
Teona (IRE) has first preference in the Turf
Love (IRE) has first preference in the Turf
Loves Only You (JPN) has second preference in the Turf
Queen Supreme (IRE) has first preference in the Mile

Breeders’ Cup Sprint – 8th Race, Post Time 2:38 pm (PT)

HorseTrainer
Aloha WestWayne M. Catalano
C Z RocketPeter Miller
*Dr. SchivelMark Glatt
Firenze FireKelly Breen
FlagstaffJohn W. Sadler
*Following SeaTodd A. Pletcher
Jackie’s WarriorSteven M. Asmussen
Jasper PrinceHideyuki Mori
LexitonianJack Sisterson
Matera SkyHideyuki Mori
PingxiangHideyuki Mori
*Special ReserveMichael J. Maker
Total Horses in Race: 12
C Z Rocket has second preference in the Dirt Mile
Jasper Prince has first preference in the Dirt Mile
Pingxiang has first preference in the Dirt Mile

Breeders’ Cup Mile – 9th Race, Post Time 3:20 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP MILE (G1) is a one-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
+Blowout (GB)Chad C. Brown
+Casa CreedWilliam I. Mott
*Got StormyMark E. Casse
+Hit the RoadDan Blacker
*In Love (BRZ)Paulo H. Lobo
Master of The Seas (IRE)Charlie Appleby
Mo ForzaPeter Miller
Mother Earth (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
Order of Australia (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
Pearls Galore (FR)Paddy Twomey
+Raging Bull (FR)Chad C. Brown
*Smooth Like StraitMichael W. McCarthy
Space Blues (IRE)Charlie Appleby
Vin de Garde (JPN)Hideaki Fujiwara

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15Ivar (BRZ)Paulo H. Lobo
16Real Appeal (GER)Mrs. John Harrington
17Tell Your DaddyThomas Morley
18SomelikeithotbrownMichael J. Maker
19Pogo (IRE)Charles Hills
20Toro StrikeRichard A. Fahey
21Thunder Moon (IRE)Joseph Patrick O’Brien
22Channel CatJack Sisterson
23Snapper SinclairSteven M. Asmussen
24Queen Supreme (IRE)Andrew Balding
Total Horses in Race: 24
Casa Creed has second preference in the Turf Sprint
Channel Cat has first preference in the Turf
Snapper Sinclair has first preference in the Dirt Mile
Queen Supreme (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Breeders’ Cup Distaff – 10th Race, Post Time 4:00 pm (PT)

HorseTrainer
As Time Goes ByBob Baffert
*Blue Stripe (ARG)Marcelo Polanco
ClairiereSteven M. Asmussen
Dunbar RoadChad C. Brown
HorologistWilliam I. Mott
*LetruskaFausto Gutierrez
MalathaatTodd A. Pletcher
Marche Lorraine (JPN)Yoshito Yahagi
*Private MissionBob Baffert
Royal FlagChad C. Brown
*ShedaresthedevilBrad Cox
Total Horses in Race: 11

Breeders’ Cup Turf – 11th Race, Post Time 4:40 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP TURF (GI) is a 1 1/2-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $4 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
+AcclimatePhilip D’Amato
*AstronautJohn A. Shirreffs
+Domestic Spending (GB)Chad C. Brown
*GufoChristophe Clement
*Imperador (ARG)Paulo H. Lobo
*Love (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
Loves Only You (JPN)Yoshito Yahagi
Rockemperor (IRE)Chad C. Brown
Sisfahan (FR)Henk Grewe
Tarnawa (IRE)Dermot K. Weld
Teona (IRE)Roger Varian
UnitedRichard E. Mandella
Walton Street (GB)Charlie Appleby
*Yibir (GB)Charlie Appleby

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15Japan (GB)Aidan P. O’Brien
16Tribhuvan (FR)Chad C. Brown
17Broome (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
18Bolshoi Ballet (IRE)Aidan P. O’Brien
19Channel MakerWilliam I. Mott
20Channel CatJack Sisterson
21Mogul (GB)Aidan P. O’Brien
22Friar’s RoadMichael W. McCarthy
Total Horses in Race: 22
Tarnawa (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
Teona (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
Love (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
Loves Only You (JPN) has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
Channel Cat has second preference in the Mile

Breeders’ Cup Classic –12th Race, Post Time 5:40 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC (G1) is a 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $6 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

HorseTrainer
Art CollectorWilliam I. Mott
Essential QualityBrad Cox
Express TrainJohn A. Shirreffs
Hot Rod CharlieDoug F. O’Neill
IdolRichard Baltas
*Knicks GoBrad Cox
*Max PlayerSteven M. Asmussen
*Medina SpiritBob Baffert
Stilleto BoyEd J. Moger Jr.
*TripoliJohn W. Sadler
Total Horses in Race: 10
Stilleto Boy has second preference in the Dirt Mile

