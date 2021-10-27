Official 2021 Breeders’ Cup Pre-Entries

The field for the 1 1/4-mile classic includes the nation’s top older male, Knicks Go, and leading three-year-olds Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, and Medina Spirit. Knicks Go and Essential Quality captured the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and Juvenile (G1), respectively, at Keeneland last year.
Less-than-capacity fields are the norm in the Breeders’ Cup dirt races. The Distaff (G1), headlined by Letruska, has 11 pre-entries, while Friday’s Juvenile Fillies (G1) and Saturday’s Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) will have maximum fields of eight and seven, respectively. Zulu Echo figures as a strong favorite in the Juvenile Fillies, while defending champion Gamine will be an even shorter price in the Filly and Mare Sprint.
Unsurprisingly, all Breeders’ Cup turf events are oversubscribed, with the Turf (G1) and Mile (G1) each attracting more than 20 pre-entries. Tarnawa (Turf), Order of Australia (Mile), Glass Slippers (Turf Sprint [G1]), and Audarya (Filly and Mare Turf [G1]) have all been entered to defend their respective titles.
Japan will have one of its largest Breeders’ Cup contingents ever. Their representatives include Jasper Great and Jasper Krone (Juvenile), Jasper Prince and Pingxiang (Dirt Mile), Loves Only You (Filly and Mare Turf), Matera Sky (Sprint [G1]), Vin de Garde (Mile), and Marche Lorraine (Distaff).
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint – 6th Race, Post Time 2:50 pm (PT)
The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF SPRINT (G2) is a 5 1/2-furlong race for 2-year-olds to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:
Horse
Trainer
Armor (GB)
Richard Hannon
*
Averly Jane
Wesley A. Ward
Derrynane
Christophe Clement
Go Bears Go (IRE)
David Loughnane
Hierarchy (IRE)
Hugo Palmer
*
One Timer
Larry Rivelli
Quick Suzy (IRE)
Gavin Cromwell
Run Curtis Run
Michael J. Maker
*
Slipstream
Christophe Clement
Twilight Gleaming (IRE)
Wesley A. Ward
Twilight Jet (IRE)
Michael O’Callaghan
Vertiginous (IRE)
Brian Meehan
Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:
13
Time to Party
Peter Miller
14
Kaufymaker
Wesley A. Ward
15
Makin My Move
John C. Kimmel DVM
16
Thunder Love (GB)
George Boughey
17
Elevado
Mike Puype
18
Baby Steps
Ryan Hanson
19
Sumter
Richard E. Mandella
Total Horses in Race: 19
Slipstream has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
Baby Steps has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf – 8th Race, Post Time 4:10 pm (PT)
The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old fillies to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:
Horse
Trainer
+
Bubble Rock
Brad Cox
Cachet (IRE)
George Boughey
Cairo Memories
Bob Hess
*
California Angel
George Leonard III
Consumer Spending
Chad C. Brown
+
Diamond Wow
Patrick L. Biancone
*
Hello You (IRE)
David Loughnane
Koala Princess
Arnaud Delacour
Malavath (IRE)
Francis-Henri Graffard
Mise En Scene (GB)
James Ferguson
+
Pizza Bianca
Christophe Clement
+
Sail By
Leah Gyarmati
Turnerloose
Brad Cox
Zain Claudette (IRE)
Ismail Mohammed
Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:
15
Haughty
Chad C. Brown
16
Helens Well (IRE)
Philip D’Amato
17
Crazyland (GB)
Clive G. Cox
18
Baby Steps
Ryan Hanson
Total Horses in Race: 18
Cairo Memories has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies
Baby Steps has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf – 10th Race, Post Time 5:30 pm (PT)
The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:
Horse
Trainer
*
Albahr (GB)
Charlie Appleby
+
Annapolis
Todd A. Pletcher
+
Coinage
Mark E. Casse
Dakota Gold
Danny Gargan
Dubawi Legend (IRE)
Hugo Palmer
Glounthaune (IRE)
Aidan P. O’Brien
+
Grafton Street
Mark E. Casse
Great Max (IRE)
Michael Bell
Mackinnon
Doug F. O’Neill
Modern Games (IRE)
Charlie Appleby
+
Portfolio Company
Chad C. Brown
+
Slipstream
Christophe Clement
Stolen Base
Michael J. Maker
*
Tiz the Bomb
Kenneth G. McPeek
Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:
15
Credibility
Mark E. Casse
16
Ready to Purrform
Brad Cox
17
Verbal
Chad C. Brown
18
Jasper Krone
Hideyuki Mori
19
Detroit City
Jack Sisterson
20
Royal Spirit
Todd A. Pletcher
Total Horses in Race: 20
Slipstream has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Jasper Krone has second preference in the Juvenile
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 1:59 pm (PT)
THE BREEDERS’ CUP FILLY & MARE TURF (G1) is a 1 3/16-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:
Horse
Trainer
Audarya (FR)
James R. Fanshawe
+
Dogtag
Richard E. Mandella
*
Going to Vegas
Richard Baltas
La Joconde (IRE)
Aidan P. O’Brien
Love (IRE)
Aidan P. O’Brien
Loves Only You (JPN)
Yoshito Yahagi
+
My Sister Nat (FR)
Chad C. Brown
Pocket Square (GB)
Chad C. Brown
*
Queen Supreme (IRE)
Andrew Balding
*
Reina de Mollendo (ARG)
Kenneth G. McPeek
*
Rougir (FR)
Cedric Rossi
Tarnawa (IRE)
Dermot K. Weld
Teona (IRE)
Roger Varian
*
War Like Goddess
William I. Mott
Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:
15
Acanella (GB)
Ger Lyons
16
Ocean Road (IRE)
Hugo Palmer
Total Horses in Race: 16
Tarnawa (IRE) has first preference in the Turf
Teona (IRE) has first preference in the Turf
Love (IRE) has first preference in the Turf
Loves Only You (JPN) has second preference in the Turf
Queen Supreme (IRE) has first preference in the Mile
