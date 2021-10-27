Official 2021 Breeders’ Cup Pre-Entries

The pre-entries for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar on Nov. 5-6 have been released, with a field of 10 in line to compete for the fixture’s centerpiece, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). Morning-Line odds will be drawn during the official draw Breeders’ Cup week.

The field for the 1 1/4-mile classic includes the nation’s top older male, Knicks Go, and leading three-year-olds Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, and Medina Spirit. Knicks Go and Essential Quality captured the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and Juvenile (G1), respectively, at Keeneland last year.

Less-than-capacity fields are the norm in the Breeders’ Cup dirt races. The Distaff (G1), headlined by Letruska, has 11 pre-entries, while Friday’s Juvenile Fillies (G1) and Saturday’s Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) will have maximum fields of eight and seven, respectively. Zulu Echo figures as a strong favorite in the Juvenile Fillies, while defending champion Gamine will be an even shorter price in the Filly and Mare Sprint.

Unsurprisingly, all Breeders’ Cup turf events are oversubscribed, with the Turf (G1) and Mile (G1) each attracting more than 20 pre-entries. Tarnawa (Turf), Order of Australia (Mile), Glass Slippers (Turf Sprint [G1]), and Audarya (Filly and Mare Turf [G1]) have all been entered to defend their respective titles.

Japan will have one of its largest Breeders’ Cup contingents ever. Their representatives include Jasper Great and Jasper Krone (Juvenile), Jasper Prince and Pingxiang (Dirt Mile), Loves Only You (Filly and Mare Turf), Matera Sky (Sprint [G1]), Vin de Garde (Mile), and Marche Lorraine (Distaff).

* denotes Breeders’ Cup Challenge Winner + denotes qualification based on points

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021

FUTURE STARS FRIDAY

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint – 6th Race, Post Time 2:50 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF SPRINT (G2) is a 5 1/2-furlong race for 2-year-olds to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Armor (GB) Richard Hannon * Averly Jane Wesley A. Ward Derrynane Christophe Clement Go Bears Go (IRE) David Loughnane Hierarchy (IRE) Hugo Palmer * One Timer Larry Rivelli Quick Suzy (IRE) Gavin Cromwell Run Curtis Run Michael J. Maker * Slipstream Christophe Clement Twilight Gleaming (IRE) Wesley A. Ward Twilight Jet (IRE) Michael O’Callaghan Vertiginous (IRE) Brian Meehan

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

13 Time to Party Peter Miller 14 Kaufymaker Wesley A. Ward 15 Makin My Move John C. Kimmel DVM 16 Thunder Love (GB) George Boughey 17 Elevado Mike Puype 18 Baby Steps Ryan Hanson 19 Sumter Richard E. Mandella

Total Horses in Race: 19 Slipstream has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Baby Steps has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies – 7th Race, Post Time 3:30 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES (G1) is a 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old fillies. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer * Ain’t Easy Philip D’Amato Cairo Memories Bob Hess Desert Dawn Philip D’Amato * Echo Zulu Steven M. Asmussen * Hidden Connection Bret Calhoun * Juju’s Map Brad Cox Nest Todd A. Pletcher Sequist Dallas Stewart Tarabi Cherie DeVaux

Total Horses in Race: 9 Cairo Memories has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf – 8th Race, Post Time 4:10 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE FILLIES TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old fillies to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer + Bubble Rock Brad Cox Cachet (IRE) George Boughey Cairo Memories Bob Hess * California Angel George Leonard III Consumer Spending Chad C. Brown + Diamond Wow Patrick L. Biancone * Hello You (IRE) David Loughnane Koala Princess Arnaud Delacour Malavath (IRE) Francis-Henri Graffard Mise En Scene (GB) James Ferguson + Pizza Bianca Christophe Clement + Sail By Leah Gyarmati Turnerloose Brad Cox Zain Claudette (IRE) Ismail Mohammed

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Haughty Chad C. Brown 16 Helens Well (IRE) Philip D’Amato 17 Crazyland (GB) Clive G. Cox 18 Baby Steps Ryan Hanson

Total Horses in Race: 18 Cairo Memories has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies Baby Steps has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile – 9th Race, Post Time 4:50 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE (G1) is a 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer American Sanctuary Christopher Davis Barossa Bob Baffert Commandperformance Todd A. Pletcher * Corniche Bob Baffert Double Thunder Todd A. Pletcher Giant Game Dale L. Romans * Jack Christopher Chad C. Brown Jasper Great Hideyuki Mori Jasper Krone Hideyuki Mori Oviatt Class J. Keith Desormeaux Pappacap Mark E. Casse Pinehurst Bob Baffert * Rattle N Roll Kenneth G. McPeek Tough to Tame Christopher Davis

Total Horses in Race: 14 Jasper Krone has first preference in the Juvenile Turf

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf – 10th Race, Post Time 5:30 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP JUVENILE TURF (G1) is a one-mile race for 2-year-old colts and geldings to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer * Albahr (GB) Charlie Appleby + Annapolis Todd A. Pletcher + Coinage Mark E. Casse Dakota Gold Danny Gargan Dubawi Legend (IRE) Hugo Palmer Glounthaune (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien + Grafton Street Mark E. Casse Great Max (IRE) Michael Bell Mackinnon Doug F. O’Neill Modern Games (IRE) Charlie Appleby + Portfolio Company Chad C. Brown + Slipstream Christophe Clement Stolen Base Michael J. Maker * Tiz the Bomb Kenneth G. McPeek

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Credibility Mark E. Casse 16 Ready to Purrform Brad Cox 17 Verbal Chad C. Brown 18 Jasper Krone Hideyuki Mori 19 Detroit City Jack Sisterson 20 Royal Spirit Todd A. Pletcher

Total Horses in Race: 20 Slipstream has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint Jasper Krone has second preference in the Juvenile

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint – 4th Race, Post Time 12:05 pm (PT)

Horse Trainer Bella Sofia Rudy Rodriguez * Ce Ce Michael W. McCarthy Edgeway John W. Sadler Estilo Talentoso Juan Arriagada * Gamine Bob Baffert Proud Emma Peter Miller Truth Hurts Chad Summers

Total Horses in Race: 7

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint – 5th Race, Post Time 12:40 pm (PT)

Horse Trainer * A Case of You (IRE) Adrian McGuinness Arrest Me Red Wesley A. Ward * Casa Creed William I. Mott + Charmaine’s Mia Philip D’Amato Emaraaty Ana (GB) Kevin A. Ryan Extravagant Kid Brendan P. Walsh Fast Boat Joe Sharp * Gear Jockey George R. Arnold II Glass Slippers (GB) Kevin A. Ryan + Golden Pal Wesley A. Ward Kimari Wesley A. Ward + Lieutenant Dan Steven Miyadi

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

13 Caravel H. Graham Motion 14 Bombard Richard E. Mandella 15 The Critical Way Jose H. Delgado 16 Chaos Theory Bob Hess 17 Beer Can Man Mark Glatt 18 Commander (FR) Peter Miller 19 Hollywood Talent Juan C. Vazquez

Total Horses in Race: 19 Casa Creed has first preference in the Mile

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile – 6th Race, Post Time 1:19 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP DIRT MILE (G1) is a one-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $1 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer C Z Rocket Peter Miller Eight Rings Bob Baffert * Ginobili Richard Baltas Jasper Prince Hideyuki Mori Life Is Good Todd A. Pletcher Mind Control Todd A. Pletcher Pingxiang Hideyuki Mori Restrainedvengence Val Brinkerhoff * Silver State Steven M. Asmussen Snapper Sinclair Steven M. Asmussen Stilleto Boy Ed J. Moger Jr.

Total Horses in Race: 11 C Z Rocket has first preference in the Sprint Pingxiang has second preference in the Sprint Snapper Sinclair has second preference in the Mile Stilleto Boy has first preference in the Classic

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf – 7th Race, Post Time 1:59 pm (PT)

THE BREEDERS’ CUP FILLY & MARE TURF (G1) is a 1 3/16-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Audarya (FR) James R. Fanshawe + Dogtag Richard E. Mandella * Going to Vegas Richard Baltas La Joconde (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien Love (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien Loves Only You (JPN) Yoshito Yahagi + My Sister Nat (FR) Chad C. Brown Pocket Square (GB) Chad C. Brown * Queen Supreme (IRE) Andrew Balding * Reina de Mollendo (ARG) Kenneth G. McPeek * Rougir (FR) Cedric Rossi Tarnawa (IRE) Dermot K. Weld Teona (IRE) Roger Varian * War Like Goddess William I. Mott

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Acanella (GB) Ger Lyons 16 Ocean Road (IRE) Hugo Palmer

Total Horses in Race: 16 Tarnawa (IRE) has first preference in the Turf Teona (IRE) has first preference in the Turf Love (IRE) has first preference in the Turf Loves Only You (JPN) has second preference in the Turf Queen Supreme (IRE) has first preference in the Mile

Breeders’ Cup Sprint – 8th Race, Post Time 2:38 pm (PT)

Horse Trainer Aloha West Wayne M. Catalano C Z Rocket Peter Miller * Dr. Schivel Mark Glatt Firenze Fire Kelly Breen Flagstaff John W. Sadler * Following Sea Todd A. Pletcher Jackie’s Warrior Steven M. Asmussen Jasper Prince Hideyuki Mori Lexitonian Jack Sisterson Matera Sky Hideyuki Mori Pingxiang Hideyuki Mori * Special Reserve Michael J. Maker

Total Horses in Race: 12 C Z Rocket has second preference in the Dirt Mile Jasper Prince has first preference in the Dirt Mile Pingxiang has first preference in the Dirt Mile

Breeders’ Cup Mile – 9th Race, Post Time 3:20 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP MILE (G1) is a one-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $2 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer + Blowout (GB) Chad C. Brown + Casa Creed William I. Mott * Got Stormy Mark E. Casse + Hit the Road Dan Blacker * In Love (BRZ) Paulo H. Lobo Master of The Seas (IRE) Charlie Appleby Mo Forza Peter Miller Mother Earth (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien Order of Australia (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien Pearls Galore (FR) Paddy Twomey + Raging Bull (FR) Chad C. Brown * Smooth Like Strait Michael W. McCarthy Space Blues (IRE) Charlie Appleby Vin de Garde (JPN) Hideaki Fujiwara

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Ivar (BRZ) Paulo H. Lobo 16 Real Appeal (GER) Mrs. John Harrington 17 Tell Your Daddy Thomas Morley 18 Somelikeithotbrown Michael J. Maker 19 Pogo (IRE) Charles Hills 20 Toro Strike Richard A. Fahey 21 Thunder Moon (IRE) Joseph Patrick O’Brien 22 Channel Cat Jack Sisterson 23 Snapper Sinclair Steven M. Asmussen 24 Queen Supreme (IRE) Andrew Balding

Total Horses in Race: 24 Casa Creed has second preference in the Turf Sprint Channel Cat has first preference in the Turf Snapper Sinclair has first preference in the Dirt Mile Queen Supreme (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Breeders’ Cup Distaff – 10th Race, Post Time 4:00 pm (PT)

Horse Trainer As Time Goes By Bob Baffert * Blue Stripe (ARG) Marcelo Polanco Clairiere Steven M. Asmussen Dunbar Road Chad C. Brown Horologist William I. Mott * Letruska Fausto Gutierrez Malathaat Todd A. Pletcher Marche Lorraine (JPN) Yoshito Yahagi * Private Mission Bob Baffert Royal Flag Chad C. Brown * Shedaresthedevil Brad Cox

Total Horses in Race: 11

Breeders’ Cup Turf – 11th Race, Post Time 4:40 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP TURF (GI) is a 1 1/2-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, to be run on the turf. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $4 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer + Acclimate Philip D’Amato * Astronaut John A. Shirreffs + Domestic Spending (GB) Chad C. Brown * Gufo Christophe Clement * Imperador (ARG) Paulo H. Lobo * Love (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien Loves Only You (JPN) Yoshito Yahagi Rockemperor (IRE) Chad C. Brown Sisfahan (FR) Henk Grewe Tarnawa (IRE) Dermot K. Weld Teona (IRE) Roger Varian United Richard E. Mandella Walton Street (GB) Charlie Appleby * Yibir (GB) Charlie Appleby

Not selected into the field and listed in order of preference by the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel:

15 Japan (GB) Aidan P. O’Brien 16 Tribhuvan (FR) Chad C. Brown 17 Broome (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien 18 Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) Aidan P. O’Brien 19 Channel Maker William I. Mott 20 Channel Cat Jack Sisterson 21 Mogul (GB) Aidan P. O’Brien 22 Friar’s Road Michael W. McCarthy

Total Horses in Race: 22 Tarnawa (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf Teona (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf Love (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf Loves Only You (JPN) has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf Channel Cat has second preference in the Mile

Breeders’ Cup Classic –12th Race, Post Time 5:40 pm (PT)

The BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC (G1) is a 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. The race carries a guaranteed purse of $6 million, including travel awards. Horses pre-entered are:

Horse Trainer Art Collector William I. Mott Essential Quality Brad Cox Express Train John A. Shirreffs Hot Rod Charlie Doug F. O’Neill Idol Richard Baltas * Knicks Go Brad Cox * Max Player Steven M. Asmussen * Medina Spirit Bob Baffert Stilleto Boy Ed J. Moger Jr. * Tripoli John W. Sadler

Total Horses in Race: 10 Stilleto Boy has second preference in the Dirt Mile

