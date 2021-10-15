Ultimate 2021 Breeders’ Cup Guide

The 38th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships approaches and Del Mar is prepping for the event on November 5-6.

DEL MAR RACE TIMES

(All times Pacific)

Friday, November 5

Race 6 – 2:50 PM

– Race 7 – 3:30 PM

– Race 8 – 4:10 PM

– Race 9 – 4:50 PM

– Race 10 – 5:30 PM $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1)

Saturday, November 6

Race 4 – 12:05 PM

– Race 5 – 12:40 PM

– Race 6 – 1:19 PM

– Race 7 – 1:59 PM

– Race 8 – 2:38 PM

– Race 9 – 3:20 PM

– Race 10 – 4:00 PM

– Race 11 – 4:40 PM

– Race 12 – 5:40 PM $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1)

NEWS

Breeders’ Cup Headlines and On Site Coverage

Breeders’ Cup, Pre-Entries, Entries and Morning Line Odds

Race Recaps

Race Advances

Breeders’ Cup Saturday

Breeders’ Cup Friday

Breeders’ Cup Features & Analysis

“Win & You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge Recaps

October

California Angel edges Diamond Wow, earns Juvenile Fillies Turf berth in Jessamine

Tiz the Bomb, Averly Jane book Breeders’ Cup tickets at Keeneland

Letruska maintains grip on distaff division in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Spinster

Slipstream, Royal Flag, Sacred Life shine on busy day at Belmont

In Love sweeps foes off their feet in BC WAYI Keeneland Turf Mile

Rattle N Roll jumps into Juvenile picture with Breeders’ Futurity romp

Blowout repels Brown stablemate Regal Glory in BC WAYI First Lady

Bell’s the One earns WAYI prize in TCA; Golden Pal best in Woodford

Following Sea wires Vosburgh foes; Bubble Rock gets up in Matron

Juju’s Map charts course to Breeders’ Cup in WAYI Alcibiades

Special Reserve Breeders’ Cup bound following Phoenix tally

Private Mission books Breeders’ Cup spot in Zenyatta

Echo Zulu remains unbeaten with fantastic Frizette victory

Torquator Tasso upsets 100th Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for Germany

Space Blues, Rougir, A Case of You eye Breeders’ Cup after Arc Day wins

Medina Spirit, Dr. Schivel humble older foes en route to Breeders’ Cup

Mo Forza, United, Going to Vegas capture Breeders’ Cup preps on Santa Anita turf

Jack Christopher cruises in Champagne; Sail By surprises Miss Grillo

Corniche lives up to billing in BC WAYI American Pharoah

Ain’t Easy romps in Chandelier; Lieutenant Dan best in Eddie D

September

Royal Patronage comes again in dramatic BC WAYI Royal Lodge

Benbatl mulls Breeders’ Cup after record-setting Joel; Hello You takes WAYI Rockfel

Albahr caps sublime Godolphin weekend in BC WAYI Summer

Wild Beauty runs rampant in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Natalma

Major General digs in to score Kentucky Derby points, BC spot in Iroquois

Hidden Connection reveals talent, collects Kentucky Oaks points in BC WAYI Pocahontas

Town Cruise earns Breeders’ Cup Mile berth with Woodbine Mile upset

Yibir packs potent punch in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Jockey Club Derby

Romantic Proposal, Discoveries surprise in Breeders’ Cup WAYIs at the Curragh

Imperador dethrones Arklow in Turf Cup, earns BC Turf spot

Gear Jockey snares Breeders’ Cup bid in Turf Sprint at Kentucky Downs

St Mark’s Basilica prevails over Tarnawa in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Irish Champion

Max Player dominant in Jockey Club Gold Cup

War Like Goddess boosts Breeders’ Cup credentials in WAYI Flower Bowl

August

Pat O’Brien becomes slam dunk for Ginobili

Gufo gets jump on Japan in Sword Dancer, earns spot in Breeders’ Cup Turf

Letruska wires Personal Ensign foes

Gamine goes about her business in Ballerina

Perfect Power adds another BC WAYI in Prix Morny

Tripoli accelerates to victory in Pacific Classic

Astronaut achieves liftoff at 24-1 in BC WAYI Del Mar ‘Cap

Winter Power too strong in BC WAYI Nunthorpe as Golden Pal fades

Snowfall buries foes in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Yorkshire Oaks

Mishriff heads and shoulders above in Juddmonte International

Palace Pier repeats in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Jacques le Marois

Got Stormy reclaims Fourstardave title, earns BC Mile berth

Knicks Go dominates Whitney on front end

Shedaresthedevil rolls in Clement L. Hirsch, secures BC Distaff spot

July

Dr. Schivel stamps BC Sprint ticket in Bing Crosby

Alcohol Free strongly beats the boys in Sussex

Adayar repels elders, earns BC Turf berth in King George

Mandaloun awarded Haskell on DQ of Hot Rod Charlie

Mind Control outduels Firenze Fire, books BC Sprint spot in John A. Nerud

Max Player upsets Mystic Guide in Suburban

Ce Ce thrives on cutback in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Princess Rooney

June

Chrono Genesis repeats in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Takarazuka Kinen

Maxfield delivers devastating kick in Foster romp

Letruska keeps rolling in Fleur de Lis

Royal Ascot: Dream of Dreams finally gets his Diamond Jubilee win

Royal Ascot: Subjectivist upsets Stradivarius with powerful Gold Cup performance

Royal Ascot: Love shrugs off long layoff to nab Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Royal Ascot: Palace Pier, Oxted, Poetic Flare kick off Group 1 action

Danon Kingly foils Gran Alegria in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Yasuda Kinen

Silver State stretches win streak to six in Metropolitan

Letruska runs rivals off their feet, earns Breeders’ Cup berth in Ogden Phipps

Casa Creed books Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint spot in Jaipur

May

Smooth Like Strait punches Breeders’ Cup ticket in WAYI Shoemaker Mile

Gran Alegria flaunts class in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Victoria Mile

February

Cafe Pharoah captures Breeders’ Cup WAYI February Stakes

