Ultimate 2021 Breeders’ Cup Guide

The 38th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships approaches and Del Mar is prepping for the event on November 5-6.
Brisnet.com has kept pace throughout the season, with previews, recaps and news, and offers fans this convenient Guide to everything Breeders’ Cup related.
Check back each day for updates and don’t forget to visit TwinSpires.com for the Breeders’ Cup News & Notes page featuring handicapping articles and analysis!
- QUICK NAVIGATION INDEX:
DEL MAR RACE TIMES
(All times Pacific)
Friday, November 5
- Race 6 – 2:50 PM
- Race 7 – 3:30 PM
- Race 8 – 4:10 PM
- Race 9 – 4:50 PM
- Race 10 – 5:30 PM $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1)
Saturday, November 6
- Race 4 – 12:05 PM
- Race 5 – 12:40 PM
- Race 6 – 1:19 PM
- Race 7 – 1:59 PM
- Race 8 – 2:38 PM
- Race 9 – 3:20 PM
- Race 10 – 4:00 PM
- Race 11 – 4:40 PM
- Race 12 – 5:40 PM $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1)
NEWS
Breeders’ Cup Headlines and On Site Coverage
Breeders’ Cup, Pre-Entries, Entries and Morning Line Odds
- Please check back later for pre-entries!
Race Recaps
- Breeders’ Cup 2021 Race Recaps and Transcripts
- Please check back later when races occur!
Race Advances
Breeders’ Cup Saturday
- Please check back later closer to race day!
Breeders’ Cup Friday
- Please check back later closer to race day!
Breeders’ Cup Features & Analysis
- EDGE: Who is the horse to beat in the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic?
- EDGE: Breeders’ Cup: Trends worth remembering from Del Mar’s first BC
- EDGE: Speed lining up for Classic
- EDGE: Kentucky Downs Breeders’ Cup Challenge Races: By The Numbers
- EDGE: Speed & Class Ratings: Juveniles Wit, High Oak among standouts
- DERBY: Mucciolo’s Most Memorable Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
- EDGE: The ultimate Breeders’ Cup quiz
- EDGE: Breeders’ Cup games for a party
“Win & You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge Recaps
October
California Angel edges Diamond Wow, earns Juvenile Fillies Turf berth in Jessamine
Tiz the Bomb, Averly Jane book Breeders’ Cup tickets at Keeneland
Letruska maintains grip on distaff division in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Spinster
Slipstream, Royal Flag, Sacred Life shine on busy day at Belmont
In Love sweeps foes off their feet in BC WAYI Keeneland Turf Mile
Rattle N Roll jumps into Juvenile picture with Breeders’ Futurity romp
Blowout repels Brown stablemate Regal Glory in BC WAYI First Lady
Bell’s the One earns WAYI prize in TCA; Golden Pal best in Woodford
Following Sea wires Vosburgh foes; Bubble Rock gets up in Matron
Juju’s Map charts course to Breeders’ Cup in WAYI Alcibiades
Special Reserve Breeders’ Cup bound following Phoenix tally
Private Mission books Breeders’ Cup spot in Zenyatta
Echo Zulu remains unbeaten with fantastic Frizette victory
Torquator Tasso upsets 100th Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for Germany
Space Blues, Rougir, A Case of You eye Breeders’ Cup after Arc Day wins
Medina Spirit, Dr. Schivel humble older foes en route to Breeders’ Cup
Mo Forza, United, Going to Vegas capture Breeders’ Cup preps on Santa Anita turf
Jack Christopher cruises in Champagne; Sail By surprises Miss Grillo
Corniche lives up to billing in BC WAYI American Pharoah
Ain’t Easy romps in Chandelier; Lieutenant Dan best in Eddie D
September
Royal Patronage comes again in dramatic BC WAYI Royal Lodge
Benbatl mulls Breeders’ Cup after record-setting Joel; Hello You takes WAYI Rockfel
Albahr caps sublime Godolphin weekend in BC WAYI Summer
Wild Beauty runs rampant in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Natalma
Major General digs in to score Kentucky Derby points, BC spot in Iroquois
Hidden Connection reveals talent, collects Kentucky Oaks points in BC WAYI Pocahontas
Town Cruise earns Breeders’ Cup Mile berth with Woodbine Mile upset
Yibir packs potent punch in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Jockey Club Derby
Romantic Proposal, Discoveries surprise in Breeders’ Cup WAYIs at the Curragh
Imperador dethrones Arklow in Turf Cup, earns BC Turf spot
Gear Jockey snares Breeders’ Cup bid in Turf Sprint at Kentucky Downs
St Mark’s Basilica prevails over Tarnawa in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Irish Champion
Max Player dominant in Jockey Club Gold Cup
War Like Goddess boosts Breeders’ Cup credentials in WAYI Flower Bowl
August
Pat O’Brien becomes slam dunk for Ginobili
Gufo gets jump on Japan in Sword Dancer, earns spot in Breeders’ Cup Turf
Letruska wires Personal Ensign foes
Gamine goes about her business in Ballerina
Perfect Power adds another BC WAYI in Prix Morny
Tripoli accelerates to victory in Pacific Classic
Astronaut achieves liftoff at 24-1 in BC WAYI Del Mar ‘Cap
Winter Power too strong in BC WAYI Nunthorpe as Golden Pal fades
Snowfall buries foes in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Yorkshire Oaks
Mishriff heads and shoulders above in Juddmonte International
Palace Pier repeats in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Jacques le Marois
Got Stormy reclaims Fourstardave title, earns BC Mile berth
Knicks Go dominates Whitney on front end
Shedaresthedevil rolls in Clement L. Hirsch, secures BC Distaff spot
July
Dr. Schivel stamps BC Sprint ticket in Bing Crosby
Alcohol Free strongly beats the boys in Sussex
Adayar repels elders, earns BC Turf berth in King George
Mandaloun awarded Haskell on DQ of Hot Rod Charlie
Mind Control outduels Firenze Fire, books BC Sprint spot in John A. Nerud
Max Player upsets Mystic Guide in Suburban
Ce Ce thrives on cutback in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Princess Rooney
June
Chrono Genesis repeats in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Takarazuka Kinen
Maxfield delivers devastating kick in Foster romp
Letruska keeps rolling in Fleur de Lis
Royal Ascot: Dream of Dreams finally gets his Diamond Jubilee win
Royal Ascot: Subjectivist upsets Stradivarius with powerful Gold Cup performance
Royal Ascot: Love shrugs off long layoff to nab Prince of Wales’s Stakes
Royal Ascot: Palace Pier, Oxted, Poetic Flare kick off Group 1 action
Danon Kingly foils Gran Alegria in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Yasuda Kinen
Silver State stretches win streak to six in Metropolitan
Letruska runs rivals off their feet, earns Breeders’ Cup berth in Ogden Phipps
Casa Creed books Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint spot in Jaipur
May
Smooth Like Strait punches Breeders’ Cup ticket in WAYI Shoemaker Mile
Gran Alegria flaunts class in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Victoria Mile
February
Cafe Pharoah captures Breeders’ Cup WAYI February Stakes
More Breeders’ Cup Coverage
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Oct. 11, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Oct. 4, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Sept. 27, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Sept. 20, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Sept. 13, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Sept. 7, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Aug. 30, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Aug. 23, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Aug. 16, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Aug. 9, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: Aug. 2, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: July 26, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: July 19, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: July 12, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: July 5, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: June 28, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: June 21, 2021
Breeders’ Cup Roundup: June 15, 2021
Leave a Reply