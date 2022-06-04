Dynamic One among upset winners on Stephen Foster Preview Day

Trainer Todd Pletcher won Saturday’s $198,750 Blame S. at Churchill Downs, just not with the horse many expected.

On a day of upsets on Stephen Foster Preview Day, Dynamic One toppled heavily-favored stablemate Americanrevolution and five others in the track-and-distance prep for next month’s Stephen Foster (G2).

The fourth winner on the card for jockey Tyler Gaffalione, Dynamic One rated in sixth most of the way before unleashing a five wide rally in upper stretch. Seizing control approaching the eighth pole, Dynamic One edged away late to win by a length in a time of 1:48.54 for 1 1/8 miles on a fast track.

Racing for Repole Stable, breeder Phipps Stable, and St. Elias Stable, Dynamic One returned $14.80.

Proxy made a belated rally for second, a neck in front of Scalding, who had beaten Dynamic One in both the Challenger (G3) and Ben Ali (G3) earlier this season. Americanrevolution, sent off at 11-10, weakened to fourth in his first start since capturing the Cigar Mile (G1) in December. Santos Dumont, Super Stock, and Militarist completed the order of finish.

This was the second career stakes win for Dynamic One, who captured the restricted Curlin S. at Saratoga last July. A neck second to longshot stablemate Bourbonic in the Wood Memorial (G2) earlier last season, Dynamic One finished up the track in both the Kentucky Derby (G1) and Travers (G1) in his other graded appearances at age three.

A Kentucky-bred son of Union Rags, Dynamic One was reared by Beat the Drums, a daughter of Smart Strike and 2002 champion juvenile filly Storm Flag Flying. He descends from undefeated Hall of Famer Personal Ensign, who famously capped her perfect career with a heart-stopping win at Churchill in the 1988 Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1).

Shawnee S.

She’s All Wolfe had finished well behind Pauline’s Pearl in their two previous meetings, but shocked that 2-5 favorite and three others in the $179,500 Shawnee S. for fillies and mares.

Ridden by Francisco Arrieta, She’s All Wolfe made an outside rally to win by 1 1/4 lengths, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.34. She returned $42.40 as the longest shot on the board.

Ava’s Grace, who set the pace, finished second by three parts of a length over second choice Army Wife. Pauline’s Pearl, exiting a win in the May 6 La Troienne (G1), finished fourth, and was trailed only by Temper Time.

A homebred racing for Robert Zoellner and trained by Donnie Von Hemel. She’s All Wolfe was earning her first open stakes win. The five-year-old by Magna Graduate had previously won four stakes restricted to Oklahoma-breds.

She’s All Wolfe’s best open stakes finish prior to the Shawnee was a second-place effort in the Feb. 12 Bayakoa (G3) at Oaklawn.

Aristides S.

Bango successfully defended his title in the $199,833 Aristides S. at a big price, rallying best of the closers in the six-furlong dash for older horses.

Receiving a nice fractional set-up of :21.97 and :44.74, Bango closed strongly between rivals in the final furlong to win by 2 1/2 lengths under Tyler Gaffalione. The final time was 1:08.54.

A homebred racing for Tamaroak Partners and trained by Greg Foley, Bango returned $22.20. In contrast, Bango started at odds of 4-1 when he took the 2021 Aristides.

Finishing second to Bango was Necker Island, who nosed out Top Gunner. Long Range Toddy was fourth and was followed by Miles Ahead, 2-1 favorite Bob’s Edge, Jalen Journey, and Pyron.

Bango is the third horse ever to win two editions of the Aristides, joining Bet On Sunshine (2000-01) and Alsvid (2015-16). In addition to those stakes, the Kentucky-bred also captured the 2020 Animal Kingdom S. at Turfway, the 2021 Kelly’s Landing S. at Churchill and 2021 Good Lord S. at Ellis Park.