The 37th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships approaches and Keeneland is prepping for the event on November 6-7.
Brisnet.com has kept pace throughout the season, with previews, recaps and news, and offers fans this convenient Guide to everything Breeders’ Cup related.
- QUICK NAVIGATION INDEX:
KEENELAND RACE TIMES (ET)
Friday, November 6
- 2:30 PM Race 6
- 3:10 PM Race 7
- 3:50 PM Race 8
- 4:30 PM Race 9
- 5:10 PM Race 10 – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
Saturday, November 7
- 12:02 PM Race 4
- 12:39 PM Race 5
- 1:18 PM Race 6
- 1:57 PM Race 7
- 2:36 PM Race 8
- 3:15 PM Race 9
- 3:54 PM Race 10
- 4:33 PM Race 11
- 5:13 PM Race 12 – Breeders’ Cup Classic
NEWS
Breeders’ Cup Headlines and On Site Coverage
Breeders’ Cup, Pre-Entries, Entries and Morning Line Odds – coming soon
- Breeders’ Cup 2020 Race Recaps and Transcripts
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
- Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
- Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
- Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
- Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
- Breeders’ Cup Sprint
- Breeders’ Cup Distaff
- Breeders’ Cup Turf
- Breeders’ Cup Mile
- Breeders’ Cup Classic
Breeders’ Cup Features & Analysis
- Turf Sprint shaping up as one of the highlights of 2020 Breeders’ Cup
- Previewing principals for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
- 2020 Breeders’ Cup: early look at landscape ahead of final preps
- Swiss Skydiver a Classic wildcard
- Breeders’ Cup Mile: Defending champion Uni in historical context
- Enable’s highlight reel: Three King Georges, two Arcs, a Breeders’ Cup
“Win & You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge Recaps
October
King Fury finishes fast in Street Sense, Coach remains undefeated in Rags to Riches
Magical among Breeders’ Cup candidates in action on Champions Day
Etoile, Say the Word, Silent Poet post graded wins over Woodbine turf
Second of July upsets Futurity; Royal Approval seals victory in Matron
Civil Union keeps rising in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Flower Bowl
Valiance, Mutasaabeq, and Bodenheimer claim Breeders’ Cup Challenge wins at Keeneland
Sottsass prevails, Enable sixth in French sweep of Arc
Uni repeats in BC WAYI First Lady; Leinster turns Keeneland double in Woodford
September
Harvest Moon rises in WAYI Zenyatta; C Z Rocket gets different BC ticket in Santa Anita Sprint
Improbable stakes Horse of the Year claims with Awesome Again triumph
United, Mucho Unusual capitalize as controlling speed in BC preps on Santa Anita turf
New Mandate bosses BC WAYI Royal Lodge; High Definition bursts late in Beresford
Isabella Giles rolls in BC WAYI Rockfel; Mile candidate Kameko beats Benbatl in Joel
Gretzky the Great completes hat trick in Summer; Lady Speightspeare rules Natalma
Starship Jubilee defeats males in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Woodbine Mile
Glass Slippers, Shale earn Breeders’ Cup berths at the Curragh
Magical gets revenge on Ghaiyyath, repeats in BC WAYI Irish Champion
Girl Daddy survives hot pace in Pocahontas Stakes
August
Maximum Security romps in Pacific Classic, Harvest Moon rallies in Torrey Pines
Halladay pulls no punches in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Fourstardave
Battaash battles to repeat in Nunthorpe; Pal is ‘Golden’ in Skidmore
Palace Pier stays perfect in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Prix Jacques le Marois
Fighting Mad runs rampant in Clement L. Hirsch
Patience carries Collusion Illusion to Bing Crosby triumph
Vexatious fends off Midnight Bisou to upset Personal Ensign
July
Mohaather mows them down in Sussex, earns BC Mile spot
Enable much the best in unprecedented third King George triumph
June
Chrono Genesis earns BC Turf spot in Takarazuka Kinen romp
Midnight Bisou much the best in BC WAYI Fleur de Lis
Oleksandra up in time in BC WAYI Jaipur; Decorated Invader earns stripes in Pennine Ridge
Royal Ascot: The Lir Jet qualifies to Breeders’ Cup with gutsy Norfolk triumph
She’s a Julie upsets Ogden Phipps in three-way finish, earns BC Distaff spot
Gran Alegria topples Almond Eye in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Yasuda Kinen
May
Almond Eye tops Breeders’ Cup WAYI Victoria Mile
