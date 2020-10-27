October 28, 2020

Ultimate 2020 Breeders' Cup Guide

Breeders' Cup sunrise 2019
Breeders' Cup sunrise 2019 (Horsephotos.com)

The 37th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships approaches and Keeneland is prepping for the event on November 6-7.

Brisnet.com has kept pace throughout the season, with previews, recaps and news, and offers fans this convenient Guide to everything Breeders’ Cup related.

KEENELAND RACE TIMES (ET)

Friday, November 6

  • 2:30 PM Race 6
  • 3:10 PM Race 7
  • 3:50 PM Race 8
  • 4:30 PM Race 9
  • 5:10 PM Race 10 – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Saturday, November 7

  • 12:02 PM Race 4
  • 12:39 PM Race 5
  • 1:18 PM Race 6
  • 1:57 PM Race 7
  • 2:36 PM Race 8
  • 3:15 PM Race 9
  • 3:54 PM Race 10
  • 4:33 PM Race 11
  • 5:13 PM Race 12 – Breeders’ Cup Classic

NEWS

Breeders’ Cup Headlines and On Site Coverage

Breeders’ Cup, Pre-Entries, Entries and Morning Line Oddscoming soon

  • Breeders’ Cup 2020 Race Recaps and Transcripts
    • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
    • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
    • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
    • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
    • Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
    • Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
    • Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
    • Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
    • Breeders’ Cup Sprint
    • Breeders’ Cup Distaff
    • Breeders’ Cup Turf
    • Breeders’ Cup Mile
    • Breeders’ Cup Classic

Breeders’ Cup Features & Analysis

MORE COVERAGE!

“Win & You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge Recaps

October

King Fury finishes fast in Street Sense, Coach remains undefeated in Rags to Riches
Magical among Breeders’ Cup candidates in action on Champions Day
Etoile, Say the Word, Silent Poet post graded wins over Woodbine turf
Second of July upsets Futurity; Royal Approval seals victory in Matron
Civil Union keeps rising in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Flower Bowl
Valiance, Mutasaabeq, and Bodenheimer claim Breeders’ Cup Challenge wins at Keeneland
Sottsass prevails, Enable sixth in French sweep of Arc
Uni repeats in BC WAYI First Lady; Leinster turns Keeneland double in Woodford

September

Harvest Moon rises in WAYI Zenyatta; C Z Rocket gets different BC ticket in Santa Anita Sprint
Improbable stakes Horse of the Year claims with Awesome Again triumph
United, Mucho Unusual capitalize as controlling speed in BC preps on Santa Anita turf
New Mandate bosses BC WAYI Royal Lodge; High Definition bursts late in Beresford
Isabella Giles rolls in BC WAYI Rockfel; Mile candidate Kameko beats Benbatl in Joel
Gretzky the Great completes hat trick in Summer; Lady Speightspeare rules Natalma
Starship Jubilee defeats males in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Woodbine Mile
Glass Slippers, Shale earn Breeders’ Cup berths at the Curragh
Magical gets revenge on Ghaiyyath, repeats in BC WAYI Irish Champion
Girl Daddy survives hot pace in Pocahontas Stakes

August

Maximum Security romps in Pacific Classic, Harvest Moon rallies in Torrey Pines
Halladay pulls no punches in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Fourstardave
Battaash battles to repeat in Nunthorpe; Pal is ‘Golden’ in Skidmore
Palace Pier stays perfect in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Prix Jacques le Marois
Fighting Mad runs rampant in Clement L. Hirsch
Patience carries Collusion Illusion to Bing Crosby triumph
Vexatious fends off Midnight Bisou to upset Personal Ensign

July

Mohaather mows them down in Sussex, earns BC Mile spot
Enable much the best in unprecedented third King George triumph

June

Chrono Genesis earns BC Turf spot in Takarazuka Kinen romp
Midnight Bisou much the best in BC WAYI Fleur de Lis
Oleksandra up in time in BC WAYI Jaipur; Decorated Invader earns stripes in Pennine Ridge
Royal Ascot: The Lir Jet qualifies to Breeders’ Cup with gutsy Norfolk triumph
She’s a Julie upsets Ogden Phipps in three-way finish, earns BC Distaff spot
Gran Alegria topples Almond Eye in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Yasuda Kinen

May

Almond Eye tops Breeders’ Cup WAYI Victoria Mile

April

February

January

