The 37th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships approaches and Keeneland is prepping for the event on November 6-7.

Brisnet.com has kept pace throughout the season, with previews, recaps and news, and offers fans this convenient Guide to everything Breeders’ Cup related.

KEENELAND RACE TIMES (ET)

Friday, November 6

2:30 PM Race 6

3:10 PM Race 7

3:50 PM Race 8

4:30 PM Race 9

5:10 PM Race 10 – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Saturday, November 7

12:02 PM Race 4

12:39 PM Race 5

1:18 PM Race 6

1:57 PM Race 7

2:36 PM Race 8

3:15 PM Race 9

3:54 PM Race 10

4:33 PM Race 11

5:13 PM Race 12 – Breeders’ Cup Classic

NEWS

Breeders’ Cup Headlines and On Site Coverage

Breeders’ Cup 2020 Race Recaps and Transcripts Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Breeders’ Cup Sprint Breeders’ Cup Distaff Breeders’ Cup Turf Breeders’ Cup Mile Breeders’ Cup Classic



Breeders’ Cup Features & Analysis

“Win & You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge Recaps

October

King Fury finishes fast in Street Sense, Coach remains undefeated in Rags to Riches

Magical among Breeders’ Cup candidates in action on Champions Day

Etoile, Say the Word, Silent Poet post graded wins over Woodbine turf

Second of July upsets Futurity; Royal Approval seals victory in Matron

Civil Union keeps rising in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Flower Bowl

Valiance, Mutasaabeq, and Bodenheimer claim Breeders’ Cup Challenge wins at Keeneland

Sottsass prevails, Enable sixth in French sweep of Arc

Uni repeats in BC WAYI First Lady; Leinster turns Keeneland double in Woodford



September

Harvest Moon rises in WAYI Zenyatta; C Z Rocket gets different BC ticket in Santa Anita Sprint

Improbable stakes Horse of the Year claims with Awesome Again triumph

United, Mucho Unusual capitalize as controlling speed in BC preps on Santa Anita turf

New Mandate bosses BC WAYI Royal Lodge; High Definition bursts late in Beresford

Isabella Giles rolls in BC WAYI Rockfel; Mile candidate Kameko beats Benbatl in Joel

Gretzky the Great completes hat trick in Summer; Lady Speightspeare rules Natalma

Starship Jubilee defeats males in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Woodbine Mile

Glass Slippers, Shale earn Breeders’ Cup berths at the Curragh

Magical gets revenge on Ghaiyyath, repeats in BC WAYI Irish Champion

Girl Daddy survives hot pace in Pocahontas Stakes

August

Maximum Security romps in Pacific Classic, Harvest Moon rallies in Torrey Pines

Halladay pulls no punches in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Fourstardave

Battaash battles to repeat in Nunthorpe; Pal is ‘Golden’ in Skidmore

Palace Pier stays perfect in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Prix Jacques le Marois

Fighting Mad runs rampant in Clement L. Hirsch

Patience carries Collusion Illusion to Bing Crosby triumph

Vexatious fends off Midnight Bisou to upset Personal Ensign

July

Mohaather mows them down in Sussex, earns BC Mile spot

Enable much the best in unprecedented third King George triumph

June

Chrono Genesis earns BC Turf spot in Takarazuka Kinen romp

Midnight Bisou much the best in BC WAYI Fleur de Lis

Oleksandra up in time in BC WAYI Jaipur; Decorated Invader earns stripes in Pennine Ridge

Royal Ascot: The Lir Jet qualifies to Breeders’ Cup with gutsy Norfolk triumph

She’s a Julie upsets Ogden Phipps in three-way finish, earns BC Distaff spot

Gran Alegria topples Almond Eye in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Yasuda Kinen

May

Almond Eye tops Breeders’ Cup WAYI Victoria Mile

April

February

January